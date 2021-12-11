ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Emmet County budget could include $80,000 to rejoin NLEA next year

By William T. Perkins, The Petoskey News-Review
PETOSKEY — Emmet County could return to the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance (NLEA) next year, after three years of separation from the multi-county agency.

The county could pay a membership fee of $80,000 to rejoin the agency next year, according to a proposed 2022 budget and a separate agreement for services — both of which are individually up for discussion and possible approval at the board of commissioners’ meeting Monday. Communications between the two parties broke down in 2018 and 2019, as county officials objected to proposed rate increases. As membership rates were based on taxable property values within each of its member counties, Emmet paid the most compared to Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Antrim counties, the other three parties the NLEA serves.

The withdrawal from the NLEA was controversial, at least among the county’s business interests, but also among some plugged in members of the general public. The alliance’s work can include assistance with grants, strategic planning, economic analysis and business retention efforts.

In an agenda memo, county administrator Mike Reaves said the NLEA “has provided community economic development services in the Northern Michigan area since 1984, and desires to continue to provide those services in Emmet County.”

A search of past meeting agendas on the county’s website shows no public discussions regarding the NLEA for at least the last six months of Emmet County Board of Commissioners’ meetings.

Monday’s meeting is also the first time a full snapshot of next year’s budget has been included on county agenda materials.

A public hearing on that budget will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Emmet County Building, preceding the regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. County commissioners approved the scheduling of that public hearing last month.

In county materials, Reaves calls that budget “conservative,” and it shows an estimated $43.6 million available in the general fund, made up of $17.6 million in the general fund balance to be carried over from 2021, as well an estimated $25.8 million in general fund revenues. General fund expenditures are estimated at $27.5 million leaving the county with a little bit less at the end of 2022 — about $16.1 million total — than it has now.

Overall, the county is striking a more optimistic tone about its budget than it did when it was last embroiled in fee negotiations with the NLEA, and the withdrawal was one of many decisions touted as a necessary sacrifice to balance the county’s finances.

Still, Emmet County stands to come out ahead financially compared to the deals that were on the table in 2018. Even disregarding the three intervening years when the county paid nothing to the NLEA, the $80,000 currently being proposed is still a few thousand dollars less than what they were being asked to pay for 2019.

Between 2018 and 2019, the NLEA had originally proposed a 2.8% increase, from $87,225 to $89,667.

Eventually, the organization did offer a 5% rate reduction for all four member counties — from $89,667 to $85,183 in Emmet County's case. With that percentage reduction, Charlevoix County would pay $63,300, Antrim County would pay $54,900 and Cheboygan County would pay $42,275.

At the last meeting of 2018, the commissioners countered by sending back their own, slightly revised version of the contract, calling for a 10% reduction and an agreement that NLEA would make future changes to its funding formula. But, commissioners reneged on that offer when they reconvened the following year. At that point, the county still had yet to see if the NLEA was willing to sign that contract.

As with past proposals, however, the proposed three-year agreement with the NLEA does entail a gradual escalation of fees on an annual basis: $84,000 in 2023 and $88,500 in 2024 for a total of $252,500 over the course of the three years.

