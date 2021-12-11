Crooked Tree Arts Center opens, hosts holiday bazaar

PETOSKEY — The Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey recently opened its holiday bazaar featuring one-of-a-kind holiday and Christmas gifts all made from regional artists.

The bazaar opened on Friday, Dec. 10 but will remain open for two weeks leading up to Christmas until Thursday, Dec. 23. Shoppers will have the opportunity to walk through the arts center and find gifts for their loved ones or hard-to-shop for friends.

"We are bringing in a selection of Great Lakes artists and kind of featuring them in our gallery spaces to provide a unique shopping experience for customers while also giving nice exposure to some great artists," said arts center program assistant Alissa Seelmann-Rutkofske.

The bazaar is a tradition the arts center has done before, however, a new addition to the bazaar this year is that portions of the bazaar will be posted online for online shopping as well.

"This way it makes it easier for shoppers to shop but to also see what we have," said Seelmann-Rutkofske. "We have such a great variety of art and gifts and we are really lucky to live in an area that fosters such great artists."

The bazaar will feature crafted gifts and goods, pottery, handmade purses and accessories, jewelry, paper goods, home decor, photography, handmade soaps and more.

"It really is a great selection of artists and gifts and we are really excited for people to enjoy seeing the work as well as supporting local and regional artists," said Seelmann-Rutkofske.

The Crooked Tree Arts Center holiday bazaar will be open during arts center hours from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday. Members of the arts center will also receive 20% off on bazaar purchases.

For more information about the Holiday Bazaar, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at (231) 347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell St. in downtown Petoskey.

