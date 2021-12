Florence, Italy (Vrbo): Some people dream of lounging on pristine white beaches all vacation long. Others have visions of busily exploring a new city or summiting a new peak. But those who are truly one of a kind long to spend their break from the daily grind living like a Medici. The latter crave vast grounds, epic ballrooms, and frescoes as far as the eye can see. For those with aristocratic dreams, only a holiday home like the historic Villa Le Rose in the Tuscan countryside will do. This Renaissance villa is overflowing with that coveted authenticity (by way of its 15th century heritage) and convenience (only 10 minutes from Florence), while still maintaining a regal distance in the countryside between its high-falutin’ habitants (aka you!) and the city bourgeoisie.

