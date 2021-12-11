ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMYG0_0dKBJfYD00

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.

Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.

She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell, south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.

She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and was carrying a red backpack.

Ms Srncova was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a colleague. Her family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the force said.

The Evelina hospital said on Twitter: “We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing. We want to encourage anyone who may have any information that could help to find her to contact the police.”

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and is in custody.

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, has called on the public to help search for Petra, and will help put up posters near her home on Saturday.

She will also hold a press conference in the area later on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS033753.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police appeal as concerns grow for missing woman

Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing from south London for a week. Petra Srncova, who lives in the Camberwell area, was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a concerned work colleague. She was last seen leaving work on the evening of November 28 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Children#South London#Metropolitan Police#Getting On#Castle#Twitter
newschain

Death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’

Early investigations into the death of nursing assistant Petra Srncova suggest the circumstances were not suspicious, police said. Officers found a body in Brunswick Park, in Camberwell, south London, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday, after being called by a member of the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

14-year-old girl missing for a month says she ran away from home because her mom forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money

When the 14-year-old girl went missing, her mother slammed authorities for not doing enough to find her missing child. It was only after the girl was found about a month later when authorities discovered she ran away because of her own mother’s abuse. Investigations revealed that the mom allegedly abused the young teenager for several years. The mother would physically and verbally abuse her and even forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money. If she didn’t come back home with a certain amount, she would hit her, sometimes with objects like a frying pan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
evalleytimes.com

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested. Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy