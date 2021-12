Ralph “Willie” Jones, Jr. of Rolla, Kan., passed away on Nov. 30, 2021. He was born on Aug. 27, 1952, in Keota, Okla., to Ralph & Marie Jones.Willie grew up in Sidney, Neb., and was drafted into service with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. It was an experience that would affect his entire life. Willie loved cars, motorcycles, pickups and even semis. If it had an engine, he enjoyed using it and learning how to take care of it and make it better every day. Willie also loved gun...

