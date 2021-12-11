ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Final design amendment for 45th St. OK'd

By Vicky O. Misa, The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 2 days ago

This week Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with CEC so the final design of Phase 1 of the 45th street widening project can be started.

“In January the City of Shawnee entered into a Professional Services Agreement with CEC for preliminary design and reporting on the 45th street corridor,” Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said. “That initial effort included a detailed traffic and hydraulic study, topographic survey, and conceptual design among other elements.”

He said CEC has completed that initial effort and issued final reports and conceptual plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDYBW_0dKBJNrF00

“In October, the City of Shawnee invited public input and comments through a virtual presentation and email submittal,” he said. “With the preliminary design complete and public collaboration in mind, the City of Shawnee has an opportunity to proceed to final design for Phase I of the 45th street corridor.”

Phase I will span from Leo Street to about halfway between Kickapoo and Union.

Barkhimer said elements of the proposed 45th street corridor include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjz9t_0dKBJNrF00

  • Street widening
  • 10’ wide ADA compliant trail
  • ADA compliant Sidewalk
  • New traffic signal at Hardesty Drive
  • Closed Storm Sewer System
  • Improvements to the existing drainage structures crossing 45th street
  • Public utility relocation and extension
  • Roadway lighting along the corridor
  • Traffic signal improvements at Kickapoo Street

Barkhimer said the amendment is for the final design of Phase I, for $340,132, which will be paid for with funds from the 2018 Capital Improvement Fund, Capital Outlay – Buildings and Improvements.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Final design amendment for 45th St. OK'd

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Ada, OK
Shawnee, OK
Government
City
Shawnee, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conceptual Design#Cec#Capital Improvement Fund#Capital Outlay
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

107
Followers
217
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy