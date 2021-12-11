ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

Three Shores CISMA seeks to expand partner network

 2 days ago
The Three Shores CISMA is seeking new and interested organizations to join the CISMA partner network and protect the Eastern Upper Peninsula from invasive species.

Cooperative officials said invasive species continue to be a serious threat to the Upper Peninsula. These non-native animals, plants, fungi, insects and other living organisms cause harm to Michigan’s environment, economy, and human health. If left unmanaged, they said, invasive species would cause devastating effects throughout the state.

To combat the spread of invasive species in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, several organizations have come together to form the Three Shores CISMA.

The Three Shores Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, or CISMA, was first formalized in 2010 under an agreement between the former Chippewa East Mackinac Conservation District, now Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District, and the Hiawatha National Forest. Since then, the organization has grown to 41 signatory partners dedicated to providing regional cooperation to the management and education on invasive species.

With each partner that joins the Three Shores CISMA, the organization and partner network gain leverage towards acquiring grant funds to fight local priority invasive species in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, preserve the natural environment and create local jobs throughout Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties. On top of these benefits, Three Shores CISMA partners get free invasive species training, access to invasive species resources, assistance from the CISMA strike team when available, and opportunities to provide a positive impact to the region.

As a signatory partner, each member will be expected to cooperate with other signatory members and follow the Three Shores CISMA Strategic Plan and Memorandum of Understanding. Any organization that operates in Chippewa, Luce, or Mackinac counties is encouraged to apply to join the Three Shores CISMA network and membership is completely free.

If interested in joining the Three Shores CISMA, or if you have any questions about joining, reach out to the Three Shores CISMA Coordinator Michael Hindy by calling (906) 630-7139 or by email at threeshorescisma@gmail.com.

