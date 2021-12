The Altoona boys basketball team preferred to forget the first half of Monday’s game against Osceola. In the second half, the Rails did just that. Coming out of halftime with just 12 points and trailing by 14, Altoona stormed back for a 50-46 overtime win — their first victory as a member of the Middle Border Conference. The Rails outscored the Chieftains 29-15 after the break to force overtime, and rode Evan Peterson in the extra period to earn the historic win.

ALTOONA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO