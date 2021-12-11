ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP hosting coat drive for organizations in need

By Taylor Worsham, The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
The Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is currently accepting donations for new and lightly used coats until Dec. 20.

Donations from the Sault Ste. Marie and St. Ignace posts will go to the Diane Peppler Center. Donation boxes are set up in the main entrance of the Sault Ste. Marie Post and St. Ignace posts and the public is encouraged to donate. The Marquette Post is also participating and donations will go to The Room at the Inn Warming Center.

“We received recommendations and searched for organizations that would be willing to use donated coats,” said Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Officer Paul Brown in an email when asked why the organizations were picked to receive the coats. “After researching and talking to the Diane Peppler Center in Sault Ste. Marie and The Room at the Inn in Marquette, we found that they are organizations that could get these coats to the people in need of them and they would be more than happy to accept new and lightly used donated coats.”

Brown said Motor Carrier Officer Jessica Penn, of the Lakeview Post, started this coat drive. She wanted it to be something bigger than just her work area and began to reach out to officers across the state to find donation locations and organizations across the state. All seven districts in the Michigan State Police are participating. While this is the event’s first year, Brown said this could grow into an annual event that continues to grow and give back to people who need it most.

All sizes of coats are being accepted and the specific goal is to collect as many coats as possible to benefit as many people as possible. Michigan State Police Posts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“All coats that are donated in the Upper Peninsula stay in the Upper Peninsula and help Upper Peninsula organizations that can use these coats,” Brown said. “Spare what you can, there is someone that is always in need of these items and will be very thankful to receive them.”

— Contact News Reporter Taylor Worsham at tworsham@sooeveningnews.com.

The Sault News

