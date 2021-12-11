ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Letter: Beauty awakens the soul to act

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 2 days ago

I love this Dante Alighieri quote: “Beauty awakens the soul to act.”. A few months ago, a friend of the Jesus Center offered a gift of a person, Shannon McConney to use her creative gifts to complete the beauty part of the Jesus Center space. I realized quickly that Shannon was...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
vtcng.com

World loses ‘bright flame, beautiful soul’

The small group of people who work to protect the Lamoille County area’s most vulnerable children are mourning one of their own this week. Amid their despair, though, they also wanted others to know that Lisa Kelley was a joyous friend and funny as heck, in a job where humor can provide a light in the darkness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: A tasty poem for the holidays

I know Thanksgiving Day is over, but I ran across a cute little poem that fits well with the holiday. It’s called “Turkey Al a Mode.”. On Wednesday he spread his tail, a gobbler great and fine. On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, he was present when the family came to dine. On Friday he was served up cold in many a tempting slice. On Saturday he was salad with a dash of oil and spice. On Sunday he was sandwiches tasty and hot. On Monday he was ground and cooked in a pot. And on Tuesday made his farewell bow with hash that was a lot.
LIFESTYLE
anothermag.com

This Photo Book Is a Love Letter to the Power and Beauty of Volcanoes

Born on the Isle of Man, raised in London, and now lost amidst the breathtaking landscape of California, artist Wanda Orme is in constant dialogue with nature. After dedicating ten years to the creation of images and installations inspired by the Salton Sea – a shallow body of saline water stretching on the San Andreas Fault in California – Orme took her craft to the south of Italy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
antiMUSIC

Oceans Unleash 'The Awakening' Video

Oceans have released a brand new single and music video called "The Awakening". The track comes from their forthcoming "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love", digital EP that will be released on January 14th. Timo Rotten had this to say about the brand new track, "'The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Alighieri
Person
Jesus
weandthecolor.com

Paintings by Artist GyoBeom AN

All eyes on Korean artist GyoBeom AN. Born in 1973, GyoBeom AN is a Korean artist. He is well known for a series of portraits where the eyes are mostly hidden under different layers of color. Below you can see a selection of three pieces. For more, please take a look at his portfolio on Behance.
VISUAL ART
Santafe New Mexican.com

Soul of the holidays

Jazz crooner José James’ music is steeped in R&B. A master of reinvention, James has covered a lot of terrain, from traditional jazz standards to atmospheric soul. He’s known for his smoky baritone, which is featured on a vast discography of eclectic albums. For his new album, Merry Christmas from José James, the singer puts his mark on holiday favorites, including “Let It Snow” and “White Christmas.” Working in collaboration with master bassist and arranger Ben Williams and surrounded by an array of seasoned musicians, such as pianist Aaron Parks, he brings a smooth sound and tight instrumentation to the holiday music. Merry Christmas from José James, an evening of music and song presented by the New Mexico Jazz Festival, takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$49 and available at tickets.lensic.org/7704/7705 or at the Lensic box office. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Soul Skate

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) The best way to begin the end of your week. Roll into the weekend in the careful hands of Keith Lawrence with a laid back mix of funk and soul. Customer reviews of Soul Skate. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#Soul#The Jesus Center
guideposts.org

Advent Awakening

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.—Romans 15:13 (NIV) Christmas is a time to renew your faith, a time to align your ways with God’s will. Pause and ask yourself, how am I doing on my faith journey? Answer honestly and ask God to help you dedicate your heart to becoming your best self.
RELIGION
ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Are you ready to get your blues on? Just tune into Soul of the Blues on AshevilleFM this Thursday from noon till 2pm! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after, anytime you want at ashevillefm.org! The Blueshound will be gifting you with new releases this week from the acoustic blues debut by Buffalo Nichols, Nashville based Lauren Anderson, Austin based Sue Foley, British-Jamaican blues vocalist-Dionne Bennett, Texas guitar slinger-Carolyn Wonderland and Danish blues master Thorbjorn Risager! Got some vintage Coco Montoya for ya and the Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are Brooks & Dunn! Join the Blueshound for two hours of mind toasting, butt roasting blues!
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
coastalvirginiamag.com

Nourish the Soul

A SPACE OF THEIR OWN: Get Well Soon represents owners Virginia Thornton and Zahra Ahmad’s girl boss solution to a community in need of loving self-care, offering yoga, massage therapy, guided meditations and more. Self care. As if by clairvoyance, Virginia Thornton and Zahra Ahmad pinpointed the number one need...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Late Summer Soul presents a Xmas Soul Special

Great night, music, venue and drink prices all very good. Fantastic atmosphere ??. Looked forward to seeing SouLutions at jaydees for what feels like forever, had an amazing time, lovely people, great atmosphere and fantastic music, a great night had by all.
FOOD & DRINKS
sdpb.org

Native American community highlights importance of buying authentic artwork

There are nearly 80,000 Native Americans living in South Dakota, and many earn their main income by selling traditional arts and crafts. Health concerns have affected their ability to sell their work at events like the Lakota Nation Invitational or the Black Hills Pow Wow, which have each suffered cancellations during the pandemic.
VISUAL ART
Oroville Mercury-Register

Christmas treats are a shortcut to immortality | Sweet Basil and the Bee

You may not have the time or talent to write a best-seller or argue a landmark case, but consider the possibility that you may be remembered long after you’re gone for something special you always made for Christmas. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy — just something delicious, made with love and delivered to a very special short list of adoring fans every Christmas. It helps if it’s a recipe you’re good at, and if it has a little family story or ethnic origin behind it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Uncomfortably numb | Off the Record

My friend Joey is a Scotch drinker. Perhaps I should actually call him a Scotch connoisseur and as such, he loves to share his good taste with others — including me. Several years ago, Joey introduced me Scotch which prior to tasting with him I’d always thought was like drinking burning diesel. But once Joey introduced me to some Speyside brands I understood the acquired taste for a good smooth single malt. Since then, I’ve done several different tastings with Joey and “refined” my pallet which has grown in sophistication to I either like it and can swallow it — or I hate it and reflexively spit it out. Hence the reason Joey never drinks Scotch with me in public.
HEALTH
interlochenpublicradio.org

A visual feast: 5 favorite art books of 2021

Like most readers, I spend a lot of time happily immersed in words. But sometimes, even a dedicated logophile needs a break from nouns and narratives. This year, constrained by the pandemic and a foot fracture, many of my favorite non-verbal activities — long walks, museums, concerts, travel, kayaking — were beyond me. Fortunately, there were plenty of gorgeous art books to provide hours of blissful visual diversion. Here I've rounded up a feast of favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Helping dogs at the holidays | Casey’s Corner

At this season of giving, our hearts often turn to helping others … so in that spirit, I’d like to offer some ideas that could make the holidays happier for the dogs in your life and those in your community. First, giving a puppy as a surprise gift...
PETS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Memories of the meanest boss I ever had | Editor’s notes

The older I get, the more I hear other old-timers say how “easy” the younger generations have it. I’m not sure if I believe that or not. I think every generation faces challenges different than the one before, and “easy” is a pretty relative word.
CHRIST

Comments / 0

Community Policy