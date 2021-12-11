Putting the CARES Act to work

Sheffield Career Center representative Sherry Burdett, right, introduces herself to workforce development colleagues Thursday as part of a day-long seminar that drew dozens of human resources professionals from north Alabama to the campus of Wallace State Community College. Benjamin Bullard

HANCEVILLE — Funds from last year’s federal CARES Act are making their way to Alabama in the form of a three-year statewide program aimed at aiding businesses in their effort to get and keep employees amid uncertain economic times.

At Wallace State Community College this week, local organizations involved in assisting businesses in that effort showed up for a day-long seminar to learn from state officials what the funds can do for Cullman County employers (and employees) who qualify. The funds are being deployed under the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program (AWSP), a needs-based workforce training program that has received $17,827,178 in grant money allocated through the U.S. Department of Education under the CARES Act.

In the short term, the program aims to provide education and employability training to more than 7,000 people statewide whose jobs have been displaced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More broadly, the program is meant to help approximately 200 affected businesses across the state avoid additional layoffs, while developing skills of current employees and cultivating new sources for acquiring future employees.

Cullman County fields businesses that qualify for the grant money in several of the five industry sectors that the program targets: healthcare; advanced manufacturing; information technology; transportation, distribution & logistics; and construction. There’s no direct point of contact for individual employees to access the program; rather, it’s driven by businesses that approach AWSP with interest in participating. “The ultimate goal,” though, according to the program’s website, “is to assist the individual worker.”

In practical terms, the program can allow employers to refer employees for the chance to offset the costs of participating in short-term education programs using the AWSP grant funds. It also offers opportunities for integrated education to individuals who co-enroll in adult education and CTE courses. Eligible employees also may obtain college credit through the Alabama Community College System’s Prior Help program, which provides a path to college credit through non-traditional avenues (such as previous work experience).

At Wallace State, members of the college’s workforce development staff were among dozens of colleagues who came to Thursday’s session from across Region 1 of Alabama Works’ seven statewide coverage areas. Region 1 covers all of north Alabama’s counties, with Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties forming its southern boundary.

Region 1 project manager Candace Williams explained that the program is currently in the first of its planned three-year rollout in Alabama, and that Thursday’s session served to inform college officials, as well as other community members engaged in workforce development, of how to communicate the program’s opportunities to local businesses.

To learn more about the AWSP program, visit the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Plan website at www.accs.edu/awsp.