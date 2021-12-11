ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Seek the Spiritual This Season

Cover picture for the articleBefore the mountains were brought forth, or ever you had formed...

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
University of Dallas News

The abuse of tradition in “Pope Michael”

A liberal arts education combined with a staunch Catholic identity relies on the past to move towards the future. Tradition is graphed on the heart of UD and its mission. But what happens when a pursuit of tradition goes wrong? What happens when, in an attempt to discover the truth and stick by its principles, one gets led astray onto a dark path and cannot find his way back? Such is the case in the documentary film “Pope Michael.”
Desiring God

Jesus’s Favorite Title for Jesus

The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
Kilgore News Herald

The Resurrection of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 197-201) Jesus death on the cross was necessary for our salvation. But without the resurrection the process would have been incomplete and we would have no hope. The Apostle Paul summarizes the Gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” He further states, “if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. … If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17).
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Cheers to us

It’s that time of year again that places us within the merry-go-round of the holidays and the woes of another year that has gone by too fast. It’s that time of year again where we begin to look back over the last 11 months. This review in particular results in one of two things happening: We either pat ourselves on the back because of what we’ve accomplished, or we frown our brows in frustration at what we haven’t accomplished.
Orange Leader

Spiritual Christmas traditions to embrace

The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with shopping for gifts that will show your loved ones how much you love and appreciate them.
myneworleans.com

A Spiritual Playlist

As our calendar squares march closer to Christmas, my mind moves to church — and to a thousand other places. You see, when I’m in church, my mind can tend to wander. I’m not alone. If 10 years of spiritual conversations taught me anything, it’s that…wow, that’s a nice statue. What was I saying?
swnewsmedia.com

Spiritual Reflections: Finding the rhythm of your spiritual journey

I recently returned home after a long weekend excursion out of town. It was one of those trips with a stress-inducing flight cancellation on the way out of town that in retrospect turned out to be nothing more than a minor inconvenience but was unsettling in the moment. For me, there is something that is peculiarly exciting and at the same time calming in making that first leg of a trip and arriving at one’s destination.
guideposts.org

God Is Working for Your Good

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.—Romans 8:28 (NIV) Whatever is weighing on your heart, God invites you to pour out your problems to Him and let His love in. Quiet your mind and listen for His guidance as He fills you with the warmth and radiance of divine love. Know that God will somehow work things out for the best.
ambs.edu

Spiritual Direction Seminars

“What I gained from this course was beyond my expectations. Though I was excited coming in, it far exceeded what I could have expected.” —Brian D. Johnson (Spiritual Guidance Seminar 2016–17) AMBS offers three courses for those who want to become spiritual directors or to make spiritual guidance a part...
guideposts.org

Divine Insight

The Spirit of the Lord will rest on him—the Spirit of wisdom and of understanding, the Spirit of counsel and of might, the Spirit of the knowledge and fear of the Lord.—Isaiah 11:2 (NIV) Life is a journey of experiences and countless gifts, but sometimes problems overshadow the...
southpasadenareview.com

Thank God for Our Spiritual Leaders

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The people of South Pasadena are lucky, and so am I. We both get to share the wisdom and personalities of the spiritual leaders of this community. I’m lucky because I get to visit and share the personalities and teachings of these remarkable people in my columns. And when those leaders have a problem, their problems become all our problems.
