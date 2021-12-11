ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Holiday fire safety tips

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnpS6_0dKBI51D00
Christmas trees are one of the primary sources of home fires in December. Be sure to check the water level in your tree daily. TNS file photo

With the holiday season upon us, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is reminding Michiganders that this is a peak season for home fires.

Unattended candles, space heaters, worn lights and dry Christmas trees increase the risk of having a home fire this time of year.

“It is vital that all Michiganders follow basic fire safety tips to help keep friends and family safe and avoid tragedy this holiday season,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “A dry Christmas tree is extremely flammable, and these types of fires can turn deadly within seconds, allowing little time for escape.”

Safety tips include:

— Check the Christmas tree’s water level every day.

— Keep your Christmas tree away from candles, space heaters and smoking materials.

— Use Christmas lights that are in good condition. Do not use lights with worn or tattered cords.

MI Prevention has identified careless smoking as the leading cause of fire deaths, followed by heating equipment, including space heaters at home fires during 2021.

Additional tips for safe smoking and safe heating for consumers include:

— Keep a cleared space of 3 feet around your space heater to avoid any object that can burn, including people.

— Never use a space heater near the Christmas tree.

— Unplug space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the top three days for home candle fires to occur are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. In many cases, fires that occur during the holidays are caused by unattended candles left burning, either when the resident falls asleep or leaves the home with the candle left burning.

Michigan residents are advised to: keep candles away from the Christmas tree, decorations, curtains and furniture that can catch fire; and always keep candles up high to prevent them from getting knocked over by children and pets.

“Please remember to discuss these key fire safety elements with family members and neighbors as you visit with them over the holidays,” Sehlmeyer said.

Methods to increase your chances of surviving a residential fire include: having a working smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and one on every level of the home; and have a prepared and practiced fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.

If you are experiencing financial hardship and need smoke alarms, contact the Bureau of Fire Services at 517-241-8847.

For more fire safety information, visit the MI Prevention website at michigan.gov/miprevention.

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle-express.com

Beware of Christmas fire hazards

NFPA urges added caution this holiday season, as Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for U.S. home fires. Many hallmarks of the holiday season, including Christmas trees, holiday decorations, cooking and baking, present potential fire hazards that contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires during the winter months. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires (topped only by Thanksgiving Day).
CHRISTMAS
foxwilmington.com

Experts share tips on space heater safety and fire prevention

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) – The colder temperatures will force many families to use portable heaters to keep their homes warm. However, those heaters can be dangerous if they malfunction or are not used properly. A space heater may be small in size, but when not operated the right way, the...
RED CROSS
wtoc.com

Fire officials offer Christmas tree fire safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Thanksgiving weekend behind us and families getting back into their routine, Christmas tree farms are expecting big crowds this week and into the weekend. Rahn Farms in Effingham County says they are having a great year. It’s less than two weeks into their season...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
svinews.com

Thayne Volunteer Fire Chief gives tips for winter fire safety

◆ Consider hazards of dry trees, heaters and soot build-up in chimneys. Thayne Volunteer Fire Chief Toby Merritt says there are many things people should consider to keep their house safe from fire and how to best help emergency services. The first thing he reminds the public to do is,...
THAYNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
600 ESPN El Paso

Is your house a holiday fire hazard? Check out these important tips

House fires this time of year are typically caused by live Christmas trees, candles, and other holiday decorations. The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety is urging residents to follow these safety tips and use common sense when decorating. NJDFS director and state fire marshal Richard Mikutsky said having working...
foxwilmington.com

From Falls to Fires, How to Prevent Decoration Dangers This Holiday Season

If a great ladder is not on your Christmas wish list, maybe it should be, especially if you are one of those who goes all out when it comes to holiday decorations. Experts say it’s one of the things that can keep you from becoming an accident statistic. It...
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Decorate Safely For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those decorations can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Experts say it’s important to buy a new Christmas tree that’s not already dry. When shopping, Chief John Murray with the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in New York suggests you “bounce it on the ground, see if it has any needle drop. If it has a lot of needle drop, don’t buy it.” Once you have the tree at home, it is important to make...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Fire Safety#Fire Protection#Michiganders#State Fire Marshal#Mi Prevention
Reading Eagle

Tips to keep your tree fresh this holiday season

Christmas trees are often the piece de resistance of holiday decor. Few things draw the attention of holiday guests quite like an awe-inspiring Christmas tree, especially when that tree maintains its fresh, healthy sheen throughout December. Many families purchase fresh trees over Thanksgiving weekend or during the first weekend of...
GARDENING
Northern Kentucky Tribune

National Fire Protection Association urges added caution to avoid fire tragedy during holiday season

Many hallmarks of the holiday season, including Christmas trees, holiday decorations, cooking and baking, present potential fire hazards that contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires during the winter months. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires (topped only by Thanksgiving Day).
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTRE

Nacogdoches fire marshal, business owner share generator safety tips

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texans still shiver when recalling the weeklong Texas outage in February. So, this winter more homes have brand new portable generators. It’s the most affordable purchase but there are risks according to Nacogdoches fire marshal Michael Brown. “Carbon monoxide is probably, arguably, the deadliest.”
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Grand Haven Tribune

How to avoid packing on the holiday pounds

With the holiday season already in full swing, temptations are aplenty in the form of good food and bad weather keeping people from being active outdoors. The fear of holiday weight gain fueled by more food and less activity is one that has persisted for years, experts say.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
thecantoncitizen.com

Holiday Hustle & Bustle

Christmas tree season is in full swing at Canton’s Pakeen Farm, a family-owned farm located on Elm Street. While its “choose and cut” fields are closed until next year, Pakeen still has a wide selection of freshly cut Fraser and Balsam fir trees. The farm also sells wreaths, roping, and holiday decorations as well as hot cocoa and fresh made mini donuts. For more information, visit www.pakeenfarm.com.
CANTON, MA
KXAN

Make Room For The Holidays With Organizing Tips From Moxie Space

Sara Fritsch of Moxie Space Professional Organizing spoke with Studio 512 about making room for incoming gifts this holiday season. Sara says, “During the holiday season, a lot comes in (gifts, food, guests, mail, well wishes, travel). When we prepare by making space, we can receive it and enjoy it.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
WDAM-TV

Holiday shopping and COVID

Going online or in-person for final Christmas shopping?. Petal Pantry helps to provide food items to feed the hungry. A Petal resident says she felt moved to help the hungry after seeing families post online about their need for a few extra groceries to help feed their families. Patrick's PM...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Daily Breeze

10 Christmas lighting tips to know before putting up decorations

It’s the holiday season, so, for many, that means it’s time to get out the Christmas lights and start making spirits bright around the house. We decided to get some tips on Christmas lighting and safety from John DeCosmo, the president of the Ulta-Lit Tree Company, which makes devices to repair your broken lights. Holiday decoration is part of DeCosmo’s heritage: His father even made artificial Christmas trees for a living.
LIFESTYLE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Family facing fines for putting up Christmas lights too early

TAMPA — A family in Florida is facing up to $1,000 in fines from their homeowner's association for putting up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving. The Moffa family booked a professional service to put up their holiday light display, but since the company was so busy, the only available time was Nov. 6, WTVT reports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

How to Keep a Christmas Tree Alive and Healthy Through the Holidays

Nothing fills us with holiday cheer quite like the fresh scent of pine and the sight of a twinkling Christmas tree in the living room—unless, of course, the floor is strewn with a mess of fallen pine needles and your family is gathered around a fire hazard on Christmas morning because said tree has seen better days. For this reason, it’s wise to know a thing or two about how to keep a Christmas tree alive and well for the holidays. Good news: We spoke to Emilly Barbosa Fernandes, small space gardener and consultant at HouseGrail, and got all the information you need to ensure your tree stays fresh until December 25 (or at least for one month from when you bought it).
GARDENING
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
866
Followers
108
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy