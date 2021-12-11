ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: Race Start Time & How to Watch

By Jamie Burton
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rounds off the 2021 Formula One World Championship on Sunday in what may well be one of the most memorable races of all time.

The entire season comes down to one race with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton tied neck and neck with young star Max Verstappen. Whoever reaches the chequered flag first will win the 2021 Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

Since the race is happening in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, there'll be confusing time differences to get to grips with. Here's everything you need to know about how to enjoy the big race.

How to Watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, gets underway at 5 p.m. local time in the United Arab Emirates, which is 8 a.m. Eastern time.

The race will be shown on ESPN2 from 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It will also be shown later on ESPN+ and Latin American channel ESPN Deportes, with highlights appearing on ESPN and ESPN3 later in the day and night.

If you want to watch the race live then you can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for near unlimited access to all Formula One races. For $79.99 a year, or $9.99 a month, you get to live stream every track session for all Grand Prix, as well as access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, and live streams over every F1, F2, F3 race and the Porsche Supercup.

The F1 TV Pro subscription also gives you access to F1 on demand, which gets you access to all race relays and highlights, as well as the F1 historic archive.

You can subscribe to the F1 TV Access package alone for $26.99 a year or $2.99 a month. This package doesn't give you access to watch the races live.

How to Watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the same time just a day earlier, at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 11.

Once again, you can catch the action live with an F1 TV Pro subscription, or you can wait a couple of hours and watch the highlights on various ESPN channels.

Practice highlights from the previous day will air from 9:55 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Qualifying highlights will begin three hours later at 12:55 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The final race of the season will be the decider between Hamilton and Vertsappen. Tune in to find out who will win the F1 World Drivers' Championship and which team will win the F1 World Constructors' Championship.

