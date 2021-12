We found out that it was definitely the MacKenzies heading over the hill at the end of Outlander Book 8. How did they all get back in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone?. Of course it was Bree, Roger, and their children coming over the Ridge. We all knew it, even without Diana Gabaldon’s Daily Lines confirming that the MacKenzies were back. The very first chapter of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone made it clear that the family was back, and it didn’t take long for Roger to confirm that they were back for good.

