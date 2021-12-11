USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fed and BoJ Divergence to Support Buyers

All eyes were on the US Friday. Michigan consumer sentiment in December barely recovered from a 10-year low to 70.4, slightly more than the 68 expected. The survey showed inflation remains a top worry for US consumers and data earlier on the day showed rightly so. US November CPI quickened from 6.2% to 6.8% y/y (4.6% to 4.9% in core measures), spot on consensus. Some anticipated an even higher rise, causing a small correction at the short end of the yield curve in particular. US yield changes ranged from -3.3 bps (2y) to -1.5 bps (10y). German Bunds traded listless ahead of the weekend. Yields added about 1 bp across the curve. US stocks inched higher with the S&P500 (+0.95%) closing at a new all-time high. The dollar struggled for direction with high but at-consensus CPI. A benign risk environment and UST outperformance eventually sent EUR/USD just north of 1.13. DXY held steady above 96. UK production failed to leave a mark on GBP trading last Friday. Markets were much more focused on what the Bank of England is to decide this week, causing sterling inertia. EUR/GBP gradually drifted south, finish at 0.853 from 0.854.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO