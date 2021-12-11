Oklahoma Wesleyan University soccer players reel in All-American honors

There’s an important reason why the Oklahoma Wesleyan University soccer teams rose to elite status as nationals powers.

Actually several reasons — the players.

In recognition of the quality of the Eagle and Lady Eagle warriors, several populated the NAIA All-America lists.

A total of eight OKWU kickers — five for the guys’ team, three for the gals’ squad — harvested the honors.

The NAIA All-America Committee for the ladies consisted of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches.

The NAIA All-America Committee for the men consisted of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches.

Following is a closer look at the OKWU honorees:

OKWU Lady Eagles

OKWU was the lone Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference team to appear on one of the NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America teams.

Senior forward Marjolen Nekesa — one of the most prolific scorers in Lady Eagle and conference history — garnered a spot on the All-America Third Team.

Two other Lady Eagle seniors both made the women’s All-America Honorable Mention rollcall — forward Laura Maria and defender Ruth Khasoha.

The Lady Eagles — who are coached by Ivan Ristic — surged to a 20-2-1 mark, including a 14-0-0 record in regular season KCAC matches and a 3-0-0 mark in the KCAC postseason tourney. OKWU won the first-round NAIA tourney game but was eliminated in a shootout in a 0-0 tie against Oregon Tech.

This was the second-straight year OKWU went unbeaten against KCAC opponents.

Following is a closer look at the All-America honorees.

Marjolen Nekesa: Nekesa created a dream season — 25 goals, 12 assists and seven game-winning goals. Her consistent contributions sparkled, with at least one goal scored in 15 of 23 matches. During one stretch she one-or-more goals in seven-straight matches, in 11-of-12 matches. Nekesa scored two-or-more goals in nine matches. Down the stretch she netted two game-winning goals on goal-wins — against Kansas Wesleyan, 4-3, and against Southwestern, 1-0.

Ruth Khasoha: Khasoha made her mark on the backend as part of a swarming, shutdown defense. She did contribute one goal — and it was a game-winner — in a 5-0 victory against Tabor. On the defensive side, Bartlesville dialed up 13 shutout wins, with Khasoha playing a major role in that success.

Laura Maria: Maria put together an amazing offensive season — 31 goals, 14 assists and seven game-winning goals to finish fourth in the nation in scoring. She scored in 15 matches, including three games with four goals apiece. Maria registered four hat-tricks (three goals or more). She added two goals in five other matches. Maria notched the game-winning goal in the 3-1 victory against Briar Cliff in the NAIA tourney opener. Maria also racked up the game-winning goal in two other close matches — 2-1 against Mid-America Christian and 1-0 against Columbia (Mo.).

OKWU Eagles

Three Eagle dynamos landed on the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America First Team — fifth-year defender Julio Belo, freshman at-large battler Luka Lukic and fifth-year midfielder Stefan Lukic.

Belo and Stefan Lukic are both repeat First-Team All-Americans.

Two other Eagles found a niche on the men’s All-America Honorable Mention roster — senior defender Alfeu Bertini and senior midfielder Amadou Gadio.

Three other KCAC players also landed on the men’s All-America Honorable Mention tally — Isaiah Castillo (Friends), Colby Switt (McPherson) and Daniel Connell (McPherson).

The Eagles, who are coached by Jamie Peterson, blitzed to a 21-3 record and the nation’s No. 2 ranking during the season.

OKWU also ran the table in the KCAC (13-0-0) and won the KCAC postseason tournament.

The Eagles made a strong run in the NAIA tournament, winning their first two games by shutouts.

But, their national championship quest ended with a 2-1 loss to Columbia (Mo.) in the quarterfinals.

Keiser (Fla.) proceeded to win the national title.

Following are brief profiles for the OKWU All-America honorees:

Stefan Lukic: Lukic finished among the nation’s top scorers with 44 points (13 goals, 18 assists). He delivered three game-winning goals.Lukic scored at least one goal in 10 of OKWU’s first 17 matches. Unfortunately for him and the team he fought injury in the last few games.

Julio Belo: Belo made his biggest impact felt on the defensive side, but still contributed nine goals and two assists. He booted one game-winning goal. Belo hammered a crucial goal in a 2-1 victory against Tabor in the KCAC tourney championship match. Belo recorded a hat-trick (three goals) in a 7-0 win against St. Mary.

Luka Lukic: Also ranked among the nation’s most dangerous scorers, dialing up 15 goals and 12 assists. He fashioned four game-winning goals. Lukic pounded four goals in an 8-0 win against McPherson. He tallied at least one goal in 11 matches.

Alfeu Bertini: Bertini helped bolstered OKWU’s wall-like defense that resulted in eight shutouts and 10 other matches allowing just one goal. He also contributed four goals on the offensive side. He recorded one of them in a 3-2 loss to Baker and another in a 4-1 victory against Bethel.

Amadou Gadio: One of team’s most towering forces at 6-foot-4, Gadio also directed most his energy on the defensive side. But, he also contributed one goal and four assists. Gadio recorded the game-winning goal in a 6-0 victory against Tabor. Gadio also produced an assist in a 3-0 triumph against Governors State to open the NAIA tourney.