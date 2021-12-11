ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John R. Wood Properties Fall Kickoff inspires agents to achieve greater success

By Wilson Creative Group
 2 days ago
More than 300 John R. Wood Properties executive leaders, teams and sales associates recently gathered at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point for the company’s annual Fall Kickoff.

“Our Fall Kickoff is a fun, high-energy event which helps us, as an organization, to stay ahead of the competition and prepare for continued success in this changing market,” said Vice President of Marketing James Schnars.

The event theme, “Seize the Moment,” celebrated the firm’s successes in the past year while looking forward and planning for the future market. Remarks from Vice President of Sales Ron Howard revealed that in 2021, John R. Wood Properties agents outperformed the market, while James Schnars provided insights on new creative and digital marketing efforts including television and print campaigns designed to make the future just as successful.

Other John R. Wood Properties leaders also took the stage to give remarks, including Vice President of Operations Corey McCloskey, Compliance Officer Nikki Wood, and President and CEO Phil Wood, who shared an update on company sales volume and accolades.

“It felt great to have so much positive support and leadership that has rolled out the red carpet for our team and clients,” said agent Roxanne Jeske. “You can really tell the difference of having a management team who wants to serve you and provide the tools needed, while also staying on top of technology and social media to give us the edge that makes us the consistent listing leaders of Southwest Florida.”

Another highlight of the event was an energetic keynote address delivered by guest speaker and national trainer Dan Elzer of The Training Academy, who has developed programs for leadership and managers to create high-energy, productive environments that highlight an organization’s Winning Differences™.

Elzer, the Dean of Education for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, spoke about providing high-quality service to customers no matter the economy and industry cycle, diving into relevant, real-world and challenging business concepts that sparked discussion during the cocktail reception that followed.

“It was refreshing to hear Dan offer practical and achievable solutions for real estate professionals to stay busy and deliver exceptional service to their customers in several scenarios of economic and industry change,” said Phil Wood of the speaker. “Our agents have had one of their best years to date in the current market, but they are also prepared and ready for whatever may come as the cycle continues.”

About John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Properties, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in southwest Florida. It is consistently the #1 firm in market share in the two-county SWFL area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with more than 60 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries.

The company has 19 offices throughout Collier and Lee counties, serving Marco Island, Isles of Capri, 10 locations in the Naples area, Ave Maria, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Ft. Myers Beach, Ft. Myers, Sanibel, and Captiva. John R. Wood Properties has 700 agents and staff, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit www.JohnRWood.com.

