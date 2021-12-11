Phil Wood named to Florida Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Business Leaders

John R. Wood Properties President and CEO Phil Wood has been named among Florida’s most instrumental business leaders in the fourth edition of the Florida 500, a special publication highlighting the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. The immense, year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend magazine has resulted in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders.

Wood, a graduate of Emory University, is among 107 leaders in the real estate industry category, including development and construction, engineering and architecture, property management, and brokerage.

“I am very proud to be included among so many diverse leaders throughout Florida who understand the issues our state faces and are strategically addressing them while also advancing the communities we serve,” said Wood.

John R. Wood Properties is the oldest major real estate brokerage in southwest Florida, achieving approximately $3.65 billion in Collier and Lee County transactions in 2020. From January 1 through June 30, 2021, its agents sold more residential listings, closed more units and achieved higher sales volume than any other residential real estate brokerage in the region, in the area’s most exclusive neighborhoods. Among its numerous philanthropic initiatives, the company is currently helping the Salvation Army build a youth center.

John R. Wood Properties, founded in 1958, is consistently the #1 firm in market share in the two-county SWFL area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with over 60 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries.

