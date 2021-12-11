ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Phil Wood named to Florida Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Business Leaders

By Wilson Creative Group
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4p5I_0dKBHfTn00

John R. Wood Properties President and CEO Phil Wood has been named among Florida’s most instrumental business leaders in the fourth edition of the Florida 500, a special publication highlighting the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. The immense, year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend magazine has resulted in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders.

Wood, a graduate of Emory University, is among 107 leaders in the real estate industry category, including development and construction, engineering and architecture, property management, and brokerage.

“I am very proud to be included among so many diverse leaders throughout Florida who understand the issues our state faces and are strategically addressing them while also advancing the communities we serve,” said Wood.

John R. Wood Properties is the oldest major real estate brokerage in southwest Florida, achieving approximately $3.65 billion in Collier and Lee County transactions in 2020. From January 1 through June 30, 2021, its agents sold more residential listings, closed more units and achieved higher sales volume than any other residential real estate brokerage in the region, in the area’s most exclusive neighborhoods. Among its numerous philanthropic initiatives, the company is currently helping the Salvation Army build a youth center.

About John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Properties, founded in 1958, is consistently the #1 firm in market share in the two-county SWFL area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with over 60 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries.

The company has 19 offices throughout Collier and Lee counties, serving Marco Island, Isles of Capri, 10 locations in the Naples area, Ave Maria, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Ft. Myers Beach, Ft. Myers, Sanibel, and Captiva. John R. Wood Properties has 700 agents and staff, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/yM6iClYkB5hOo30RDSGNMLD?domain=johnrwood.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iu.edu

Nine Kelley alumni among Savoy’s ‘2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nine alumni of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business are among Savoy magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. As the leading business magazine reporting on African American success and achievement, Savoy’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of the world’s leading corporations and organizations.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
floridatrend.com

Monday's Daily Pulse

New coronavirus infections grew for the third week in a row across Florida as the newest, most infectious version of the pathogen spreads statewide. The state logged 12,984 new COVID-19 cases this week, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday, the most since Oct. 29. The statewide caseload had been dropping between mid-August and Nov. 26. But the virus’ highly infectious omicron variant, first discovered last month in South Africa, was detected this week in Florida. More from the Palm Beach Post, WUSF, and WPLG.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Southwest Florida#Real Estate Agents#Luxury Real Estate#Florida Trend Magazine#Emory University#Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
fox13news.com

Pinellas Empowerment Center opens

The home of Feeding Tampa Bay’s new Pinellas Empowerment Center is right in St. Pete. They say it's 'designed to provide you and your family with food for today, assistance for tomorrow, and a pathway to the future.'
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nick DiCeglie collects over $60K in November for SD 24 run

That brings DiCeglie's total fundraising to $665,090. State Rep. Nick DiCeglie collected over $60,000 in the month of November for his run to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 24. DiCeglie raised $64,875 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. The latest haul brings his total...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Polarbear

Invasive tegu lizards thriving in Florida, expanding across Southeastern U.S. states

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and has established breeding populations in Southern Florida. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Budget booster

Florida floats another blockbuster budget. Florida’s gross domestic product is expected to increase by 4.5% this fiscal year, according to the latest estimates from state economists, down from the 7% rate the state experienced in the first and second quarters of this year. The state GDP fell 1.7% in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
meetingstoday.com

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Completes Expansion, Other Openings in the South

The lobby inside the newly expanded Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. Credit: Caesars Entertainment. Stay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found in the South. Florida. This fall, Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport opened its doors in the heart of the new Dania Pointe...
LIFESTYLE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What will 2022′s real estate market look like? A dive into supply, prices, rents and more

After a year of record price growth in the South Florida housing, what does 2022 hold? We asked experts to weigh in on a range of topics, from affordability to mortgage rates to migration and supply and demand. Home prices will grow, but slower than the past year Experts predict that prices for homes should increase, but not at the record pace they did over the past year and a half. “We don’t ...
MIAMI, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

306
Followers
183
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy