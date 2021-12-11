DSR E-E SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Copan High School's Chandler Bauman adds speed, hustle to teams

Chandler Bauman has been a difference maker for both the football and boys’ basketball teams at Copan High School.

During the autumn, he played on offense at wide receiver for the Hornets, providing some needed speed to help stretch opposing defense.

He feels the role of shooting guard for Copan basketball team, which has dropped some close decisions, signaling the squad is moving closer to putting it all together.

“We’ve been close every single night,” Bauman said.

He sees the main keys of taking the next step as “mostly rebounding and free throws.”

His favorite part of football was “just running for the touchdowns.”

Overall, he enjoys sports because of the opportunity to compete and enjoy the experiences alongside his teammates.

Bauman would like to play on a college scholarship depending on his opportunities.

In addition to expressing his athleticism in sports, he also enjoys putting his observations on paper in art class, where he enjoys most drawing and painting.

Regardless of what activity Bauman pursues, he’s grateful for the support of his loved ones.

“My family pushes me to who I am today,” he said. “My grandpa pushes me to get better and … to where I am today.”

With just a little tweaking, it appears the Copan basketball team should start turning some of it’s ‘L’s into ‘W’s. Bauman should no doubt be part of that process of progress.