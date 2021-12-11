B-Squared Advertising earns another National Award

B-Squared Advertising, the agency of record for Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive in North Naples, was informed it has been honored with a Silver National Award sponsored by the National Sales & Marketing Council of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB).

As one of 5 Silver Award finalists in the category Best Print Ad, B-Squared is now in the running to be awarded the Gold National Award, which is given to the best of the best in its category. The Gold winners will be revealed in February.

According to the NAHB, “The Nationals” is the largest and most prestigious awards competition which celebrates North America’s best new-home sales and marketing, and recognizes outstanding achievement in a wide variety of different categories.

Selected from nearly 1,000 entries, B-Squared Advertising’s print ad for Kalea Bay was entitled “Conference Call.”

“This ad, which appeared in newspapers and magazines, used a dramatic drone image to showcase the amazing lifestyle available at Kalea Bay,” commented Robyn Bonaquist, Founder and President of the agency. “It was inspired by the work-at-home phenomena which was taking place at the time and depicted a woman, on her elevated balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, conducting business from her cell phone.”

Kalea Bay’s award-winning marketing campaign has helped propel the high-rise community’s sales. Tower 300, which is still under construction is sold out and Tower 400, which was released earlier this year has already amassed $190 million in sales.

Last year B-Squared Advertising took home two National awards for its work for Kalea Bay. One was a Gold Award in the category, Best Print Campaign and the other was a Silver Award for the category, Best Print Ad.

B-Squared Advertising recently marked its 20th anniversary. Since its inception, the firm has received in excess of 475 local, regional and national advertising and marketing awards.

B-Squared Advertising is located at 5675 Strand Court, Naples, FL 34110. To learn more about the agency visit its award-winning website at B2ads.com or call (239) 593-3600.