Community Law

By Legal Matters - John C. Goede
 2 days ago
Q: My condominium association is holding an election in one week for the next year’s board of directors. It sent out a second notice of annual meeting and election, a ballot, and two envelopes so the owners can cast our votes. However, I don’t think that the association ever posted the second notice of annual meeting and election at the association’s common areas. Also, what do I do with these envelopes? I want to make sure that my vote is counted. M.W., Naples

A: First, it will be very important to confirm whether the second notice of annual meeting and election was posted at the association’s common areas or another conspicuous place on the condominium property. Florida Statutes requires that written notice of an annual meeting include an agenda; be mailed, hand delivered or electronically transmitted to each unit owner at least 14 days before the annual meeting; and be posted in a conspicuous place on the condominium property or association property at least 14 continuous days before the annual meeting. Posting of the second notice of annual meeting and election is an essential component to being able to hold the annual meeting in the first place. So, if it was never done, there could be some argument that the association should not go forward with its annual meeting and election until this essential requirement can be fulfilled.

If the second notice of annual meeting and election was posted properly in accordance with the Florida Statutes, then the annual meeting and election can go forward. I usually get a question on whether the election can go forward even if the association cannot meet quorum. As background, a quorum is the minimum number of voting interests or unit owners who must attend the member’s meeting, in person or by proxy, in order to go forward with the member’s meeting. Florida Statutes states that the association can move forward with its election even if it does not meet quorum as long as at least 20 percent of the eligible votes have cast a ballot. So, it is entirely possible to conduct an election for the board of directors even though the quorum requirement to hold an association members’ meeting has not been met.

To address your questions about the envelopes, first you must vote on the ballot provided by the association. Please make sure to vote for either as many candidates as board seats available or less. However, you cannot vote for more candidates as board seats available or your vote will be invalidated. Then, fold the ballot and insert it in the ballot envelope. The ballot envelope should either be a blank envelope or labeled as the ballot envelope. Seal the ballot envelope. Then, insert the sealed ballot envelope in the outer envelope. The outer envelope will have spaces for your information such as name, unit address, and signature. Please make sure that this information is completed, especially signing the outer envelope. Once this is done, you can return the sealed outer envelope to the association. If you have any further questions regarding the association’s election process, I recommend that you speak to your legal counsel.

Q: I live in a condominium association and often hear about arbitration cases and how these prior cases provide guidance on legal issues that may arise in the association. Is there a database on where I can search these cases? It may be helpful especially in terms of questions on board meetings, official records requests, and material alteration. S.T., Naples

A: Yes, there is a resource online where you can search for previous arbitration cases. The link that I use is: www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/condos-timeshares-mobile-homes/final-order-indexes/ Once you reach this page, you can either click on the link for Online Search for General Orders, which takes you to a search bar where you can type in the topics for which you are searching or search through other arbitration final orders by subject matter indexes through the links on this page.

Q: My homeowners association’s board election is happening in a month or so. Recently, I started receiving emails from candidates campaigning for my vote. I am not happy with this as I consider my email address private and only gave the email address to the association for emergencies. I heard that the association gave the candidates my email address because of an official records request. How can this be possible?

W.B., Bonita Springs

A: If you only gave your email address to the association for emergencies, then it should not have been divulged to other owners pursuant to an official records request. Florida Statutes allows the association to provide an owner’s email address to other owners through an official records request if the owner has consented to the association sending any official notices, such as notice of annual or other member’s meeting or special assessment board meetings, to the owner via the email address provided. However, if this has not been done, the owner’s email address is specifically stated as a record that is not accessible to other unit owners.

That being said, Florida Statutes also states that the association is not liable for the disclosure of your email address if it was included in an official record of the association and was voluntarily provided and not requested by the association. This means that while the disclosure of your email address might have been improper, the association may be protected from liability depending on how the email address was obtained by the association. In order to determine whether you may have any recourse, you may want to consult your legal counsel on this issue. In the meantime, I would also recommend replying to the person who has emailed you and requesting that you be removed from the email list for future emails.

John C. Goede, Esq., is a Shareholder of the Law Firm Goede, DeBoest & Cross. Visit www.gadclaw.com to ask questions about your issues for future columns or send your inquiry to: question@gadclaw.com. The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The publication of this article does not create an attorney-client relationship between the reader and Goede, DeBoest & Cross, or any of our attorneys. Readers should not act or refrain from acting based upon the information contained in this article without first contacting an attorney, if you have questions about any of the issues raised herein. The hiring of an attorney is a decision that should not be based solely on advertisements or this column.

