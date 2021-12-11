ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Estate by Stock Custom Homes in Development in Pine Ridge Estates

By Pushing the Envelope
 2 days ago
Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, is introducing a new project in the highly sought-after community, Pine Ridge Estates. In collaboration with Laurie Walter and James Gelet of Cardamon Design, the esteemed brand will construct a grand estate at 92 Myrtle Road in the prestigious neighborhood after experiencing overwhelming success there in previous years.

Inspired by its location, the home will evoke an inviting and comfortable feeling and showcase a timeless transitional-coastal design. It will contain four bedrooms, four full and two half-baths, and Stock’s signature expansive outdoor living area. The color palette will feature predominately neutral backgrounds of off-white, beige, and soft greige while introducing accents of color through various home accessories in shades of blue.

The designers will include signature elements that will be showcased from the moment one enters the home, such as unique ceiling and wall details in each room and custom built-ins. As the home continues to be developed, the team will be guided by envisioning the lifestyle of the future homeowners.

ABOUT STOCK CUSTOM HOMES

Now celebrating 20 years as Southwest Florida's preeminent homebuilder, Stock Development has completed more than 5,000 homes along the Gulf Coast and beyond. The company’s excellence was recently recognized at the Collier Building Industry Association’s (CBIA) 2021 Sand Dollar Awards as it was honored with a total of 18 awards.

Continuing to expand, the award-winning luxury homebuilder's custom homes division, Stock Custom Homes, is actively working on custom estates throughout Southwest Florida along with Sarasota, Wellington, and Palm Beach. It was named the CBIA’s 2020 Builder of the Year.

With more than seven decades of building experience, Stock Development is one of Florida's most dynamic and innovative development companies. Their superb craftsmanship, originality, and vibrant outdoor living designs are the hallmarks of distinctive communities from Naples to Sarasota and on the east coast. For more information about Stock Custom Homes' visit stockcustomhomes.com or call (239) 249-6400.

