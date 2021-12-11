ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC-area commercial real estate transactions

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
NAI Sullivan Group reports these real estate transactions:

• Iconic Industrial Development LLC paid $975,000 to Sean B. Ezell for a 6,712-square-foot industrial building on 4.3 acres at 2220 SE 18. Bob Sullivan with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services. Closing was held at Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co.

• No Substitute LLC paid $765,000 to Wilshire Crossing LLC for a 10,878-square-foot retail building at 8014 N Western Ave. David Hartnack, Sam Swanson and Nathan Wilson, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services. Closing was held at Trustmark Title Acquisition Group LLC by Amy Coker.

• Michael D. Bohn paid $665,000 to Richard Yurich for 53.45 acres at 2420 E College Ave. in Guthrie, for an expansion of self-storage and warehouse facilities. Jeff Lester, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the buyer and seller.

• Sean B. Ezell paid $575,000 to the Buddy A. Shadid Trust for a 5,040-square-foot industrial building at 800 W Hefner Road. Financing by Valliance Bank. Sullivan provided brokerage services to the buyer and seller. Closing was held at Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co.

• Cross Development Acquisition LLC paid $475,000 to R.C. Taylor Cos. Inc. for 2.5 acres at NW 122 and N Pennsylvania Avenue, to build an auto repair shop. Hartnack and Swanson provided brokerage services to the seller.

• First Captain Investor LLC paid $368,000 to Perkins Family LLC for 5,077 square feet of retail space on 0.87 acre at 7108-7128 E Reno Ave. Zac McQueen and Amir Shams, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the buyer. Micalyn Wetwiska, Hartnack and Swanson, with NAI Sullivan Group, provided brokerage services to the seller.

• SM Mayfair LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space with a drive-thru at 4711 N May Ave. from Mayfair HPR LLC, for a Summer Moon Coffee location. Hartnack and Swanson provided brokerage services. NAI Sullivan Group is working with Summer Moon Coffee to look for 1,500-2,000-square-foot, end cap drive-thru or freestanding drive-thru locations in both the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

• Automation & Electronics Inc. leased a 5,510-square-foot industrial building at 208 NW 60 from Robert T. Lewis II 2001 Revocable Trust, for use as an office-warehouse. McQueen and Shams provided brokerage services.

