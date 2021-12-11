ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Home for Christmas? OKC Dream Center's fundraising continues to repair storm damage

By Carla Hinton, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eehyJ_0dKBHYFa00

Men hoping to move into a local ministry's transitional living residence will have to wait a while longer.

They won't be able to move into their new home in time for Christmas, but an unexpected delay has actually turned into a blessing in disguise, said Chase Parsons, co-founder and executive director of the Oklahoma City Dream Center.

Parsons said the dream center had planned to open its first transitional living home for men in September but a storm caused so much damage that the opening was cancelled.

Straight line winds tore the roof off the house on the center's property at 2215 SW 55 and now center leaders are trying to raise the $50,000 insurance deductible needed to repair the resulting damage.

Parsons said the interior of the residence sustained heavy water damage once the roof had been "peeled off." The ministry leader said some bed frames and other furniture items were salvaged but the carpet and much of the furniture sustained damage beyond repair.

"With all the rain, everything got soaked," Parsons said.

"I don't think it was ever going to be a quick process."

The storm damage occurred three days before the home was set to open. Parsons and other dream center staff and volunteers had planned to welcome a group of men to set up transitional living quarters.

He said the residence was to house up to 14 men. Many of them were able to stay where they had already found short-term shelter after the storm, and a few others were referred to other organizations offering transitional housing.

Most importantly, no one was injured during the storm because the men had not yet moved in.

"Everybody was disappointed but we were very thankful that none of them were there at the time," Parsons said.

Remaining optimistic, Parsons said though the home may not open for another three to four months, the current repair effort has been beneficial.

There are improvements to the building that will now be made.

For instance, the building will have a sprinkler system installed to meet insurance company requirements and it did not have that type of system initially.

Also, Parsons said the center will be able to house more men due to the repair project. He said an upstairs space that had not been prepared initially will now be renovated for use.

"We're progressing," he said.

"We hope to rebuild better going forward."

How to help

For more information about the Oklahoma City Dream Center or to make a donation for the center's transitional living house repair project, go to https://www.dcokc.org/.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Christmas#Transitional Housing#Volunteers#Charity#Okc Dream Center
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

399
Followers
591
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy