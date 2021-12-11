ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Christmas, consider buying gifts that give back in Oklahoma City

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
Unique giving opportunities are popping up across Oklahoma City as Christmas draws near. Some may double as a gift, check something off your holiday to-do list, or even help ease holiday stress.

Community organizer and artist Jabee Williams has music fans covered as he once again hosts a holiday hip-hop show after taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event offers attendees admission to a show highlighting local artists in exchange for donations.

Nonperishable food items, socks and gloves, and toys will all be accepted at the show. Williams said he wants to do whatever he can to give back to the community, so bringing two sides of his world together through the show works perfectly.

"I know that Christmas is one of the hardest times of the year for people," he said. "I'm excited to perform, and we've got some new young performers coming, too."

"Gift Raps! a hip-hop charity event" will begin 8 p.m. Thursday at Pony Boy, 423 NW 23.

For the second straight year, The Homeless Alliance's Curbside Chronicle vendors are hoping Oklahoma City residents will help "Wrap Up Homelessness." Wrapping paper designed by local artists is on sale through Christmas or until supplies run out. Director of Communications Kinsey Crocker said it's a unique way to support people transitioning out of homelessness.

"People can also purchase holiday centerpieces, poinsettias, plants or small gifts from Curbside Flowers," she said.

Curbside Flowers employees handcraft arrangements, and proceeds from the sales go back into the program to support them and the training of more floral artists.

Crocker and McKalyn Danner, communications manager of Oklahoma City's Positive Tomorrows, said there are also needs waiting to be filled for those just looking to give back.

The Homeless Alliance is collecting gloves, hats, handwarmers, sleeping bags, blankets and men's coats sizes large and above in preparation for falling winter temperatures.

Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma City's school serving homeless youths and their families, will hold its Merry Market next week to allow parents and children to shop for one another. Gifts are free of charge for students and parents, and allow them to experience the normalcy of choosing a holiday gift.

Gifts are also wrapped on-site, free of charge. Danner said the organizations is low on wrapping supplies and gift options for teenagers and parents. Gifts and supplies can be dropped off through end of day Monday.

Positive Tomorrows also is accepting meal and snack donations to provide for parents while they are shopping and waiting for gift-wrapping services.

"When families come to shop for their kiddos, they may miss meal time at the shelter," she said.

Items like sandwich trays, trail mix, chips, meat and cheese packets, doughnuts, fruit and veggie trays, granola bars and cookies are needed. Gifts, supplies and food donations can be coordinated with the school by calling 405-556-5082.

Finally, when you are trying to do something for that person who doesn't want a gift, Crocker says to look to local nonprofits as a source of inspiration.

"You can always make a monetary donation in the name of a loved one," she said. "It's a great way to show someone you are thinking about them while also giving back."

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

