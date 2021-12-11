ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars officials?

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
NFL veteran official Bill Vinovich is the lead referee for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vinovich officiated the Titans' Week 3 win against Indianapolis earlier this season. Vinovich did not officiate any Titans games last season after doing three in 2019, including the Titans' AFC Divisional Playoff upset win against the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee is 8-3 in games he officiates.

Here is the full list of officials for Sunday's game.

Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game officials

  • Referee: Bill Vinovich
  • Umpire: Tony Michalek
  • Down Judge: Patrick Holt
  • Line Judge: Mark Perlman
  • Field Judge: Joe Blubaugh
  • Side Judge: Jimmy Buchanan
  • Back Judge: Jimmy Russell

