Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars officials?

NFL veteran official Bill Vinovich is the lead referee for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vinovich officiated the Titans' Week 3 win against Indianapolis earlier this season. Vinovich did not officiate any Titans games last season after doing three in 2019, including the Titans' AFC Divisional Playoff upset win against the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee is 8-3 in games he officiates.

Here is the full list of officials for Sunday's game.

Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game officials