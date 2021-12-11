ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent $1,000 for a 45-square-foot bedroom with its own bathroom on a 30-hour Amtrak ride. Take a look inside.

By Joey Hadden
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jH76N_0dKBHR4V00
Insider's reporter spent 30 hours in an Amtrak bedroom while traveling from Miami to New York. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I recently spent 30 hours in a sleeper car on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to New York City.
  • For $1,000, I booked a bedroom, which is about the size of a King-sized bed with a full bathroom.
  • At around 45 square feet, my cabin made impressive use of a tiny space without feeling cramped.

In October, I booked an Amtrak bedroom sleeper car on a 30-hour train ride for $1,000. If you plan a ride in January, the suite costs around half the price, according to a recent search on Amtrak's site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYr8a_0dKBHR4V00
The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Amtrak

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train ticket, in accordance with our reporting standards.

The bedroom was about 45 square feet and came with two beds and a full bathroom. I thought it left no space unused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6TAV_0dKBHR4V00
The author relaxes during a 30-hour train ride home. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sources: Amtrak, Insider

My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bed that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UriI_0dKBHR4V00
The room had a couch and a chair. Joey Hadden/Insider

A bedroom is a step up from Amtrak's roomette, which I previously tried. It had half the space for half the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5yqi_0dKBHR4V00
The bedroom is bigger than the roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396Gdc_0dKBHR4V00
Beneath the sink was storage for tissues and trash. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the right of the mirror was a cabinet where I could store toiletries and other personal items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvxYL_0dKBHR4V00
The cabinet is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVnAv_0dKBHR4V00
The bathroom door is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

If a private, full bathroom is a necessity for you, the bedroom is your best option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I9kc_0dKBHR4V00
The author sits on the toilet. Joey Hadden/Insider

All Amtrak bedrooms come with a private bathroom. It's the cheapest option for one, according to Amtrak's website. Here's my full review of what it's like.

The bedroom had a table with two fold-out leaves that pulled out from the wall between the seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdOmF_0dKBHR4V00
The author's laptop rests on the table. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers for clothing you'd want to keep looking sharp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDIKI_0dKBHR4V00
The closet is open (R) and closed (L). Joey Hadden/Insider

One thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than what you'd get in economy on a flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41POU3_0dKBHR4V00
The author takes a selfie with multiple lights on after brushing her teeth. Joey Hadden/Insider

Other features included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f36Nm_0dKBHR4V00
Controls for bedroom guests. Joey Hadden/Insider

The sofa folded into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBAlI_0dKBHR4V00
The author lies on the bottom bunk when it's time for bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

If you're wondering what it's like to sleep in a bedroom suite on an Amtrak train, I shared my full thoughts on it here.

On the top bunk was more controls for air conditioning and lights, as well as a small storage pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IimLg_0dKBHR4V00
The wall amenities on the top bunk. Joey Hadden/Insider

My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom, which I ate in the dining car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXI3J_0dKBHR4V00
The author's meal came oatmeal (L) and a breakfast sandwich (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the meals weren't too bad. My favorite was breakfast as it had the most variety of flavors.

I also liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URgcp_0dKBHR4V00
The author and her favorite meal besides breakfast. Joey Hadden/Insider

After trying both a bedroom and a roomette, I thought the bedroom was the best choice for packing many amenities into a small space while still providing enough room to stretch out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2gBt_0dKBHR4V00
The author plays video games on the train home to New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

I previously detailed the key differences between the two rooms that made me decide the bedroom was worth the $500 upgrade.

Both are good choices but I'm booking a bedroom next time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMq9b_0dKBHR4V00
The author is seen in the bedroom and roomette. Joey Hadden/Insider

Comments / 27

Seth Berg
1d ago

this sound so great and relaxing. just do some sight seeing and enjoy some much needed alone time. I'm gonna look up places to go on Amtrak now. thanks alot.ps. your really cute

Reply
5
69smitty
2d ago

Ain’t no way I would spend $1,000 for a 30 hr train ride when I could fly it in 3 hours.

Reply(2)
17
General Zod
2d ago

I was looking just to do a little sample test of how competitive amtrak is with airlines. bottom line: not even remotely competitive! I took a look at a trip from Indianapolis to San Francisco and saw coach for amtrak was going to run me 300 bucks round trip. the trip would take two and a half days. now, I could take a coach flight to Frisco and go nonstop for around 300 bucks and the flight would take around 4 and a half hours or so. I could go substantially cheaper still if I was willing to wait several hours on a non-express route. that option would take a bit over 12 hours. this trip would run about 160 bucks.

Reply
2
