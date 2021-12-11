ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples Real Estate Show Topic - ‘Loan Limits Will Rise in 2022’

James D. York P.A., a local Realtor is the host with Realtors Michael and Morgan York of York Real Estate Group of Downing Frye Realty .The show is called “SWFL Real Estate Update”. Covers current issues or trends that could benefit you! The show has different guests who specialize in current relevant topics in the Real Estate industry. If you have any questions about upcoming topics or have a topic for the show email us at JDY@YorkNaples.com. Shows can also been seen on the website WWW.NaplesYorkRealEstate.com under icon online education.

TRANSACTIONS

Cushman & Wakefield

SEG Real Estate Holding LLC has purchased a 9,920 square foot medical office building located at 4790 Barkley Circle C Fort Myers, Florida for $2,870,000 from Willeck LLC.

Gary Tasman, CEO and Principal Broker, and Shawn Stoneburner, Senior Director and Broker of Cushman and Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC handled the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Investment Properties Corporation

Naples Property Holding Company, LLC subleased 1,800 square feet of office space from The Ferrante Group, LLC located at 821 5th Avenue South, Suite 202. Rob Carroll of Investment Properties Corporation negotiated this transaction.

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. leased 5,238 square feet of office space from Southern Holdings 3, LLC located at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 602-606. Rob Carroll of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Landlord and Brandon Stoneburner of Colliers International represented the Tenant.

Chefworks, Inc D/B/A Nosh on Naples Bay leased 5,615 square feet of retail space from Naples Bay Properties, LLC located at 1490 5th Avenue South, Suite 2. Clint L. Sherwood of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Landlord and Stan Stouder of CBRE represented the Tenant.

2360 Shadowlawn, LLC purchased 5,000 square feet of commercial space from Christopher Boland, Yvette Boland as Co-Trustees of the Boland Family Revocable Trust located at 2360 Shadowlawn Drive for $1,400,000. William V. Gonnering, CCIM, SIOR and Christine McManus of Investment Properties negotiated this transaction.

Believe in Freedom, LLC purchased 4,200 square feet of commercial space from M&L Properties of SWFL, LLC located at 5870 Washington Street for $965,000. Christine McManus of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Seller and Eric Edwards of LandQwest Commercial Naples represented the Buyer.

Sweet BE LLC d/b/a Crumbl - Naples leased 1,500 square feet of retail space from Sutton Place Investors, LLC located at 6270 Naples Boulevard, Suite 3. Rob Carroll of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Landlord and Jessica McEvoy of LandQwest Commercial Fort Myers represented the Tenant.

Rejoice & Blossom, LLC leased 1,917 square feet of office space from Radio Square111, LLC located at 3940 Radio Road, Suite 111. Tara L. Stokes of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Tenant and Christine McManus of Investment Properties Corporation represented the Landlord.

