Letters to the editor for Saturday, December 11, 2021

Fertilizer not necessary on local lawns

Your letter writer had an interesting approach to mitigate lawn runoff. Implementing his ideas would be so beneficial.

However, he compared Florida to Arizona where au natural is not pretty. I use no fertilizer on my lawn, no need.

I have been in my current Bonita Beach home for five years. We elected not to live in a community as we wanted to control what pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers we and our pets could be exposed to.

My lawn is green with nothing applied but water. Unsolicited lawn companies tell me there are weeds mixed in with the grass which they can "fix." Occasionally, between mowings, a weed's flower is noticed. Methinks that is pretty.

I never remove the clippings as they are autofertilizer. Some of the weeds must be nitrogen fixing and I get boosts every morning by the birds flying over and the neighbors' dogs I allow to exercise on my lawn.

My lawn looks great even if is not that monospecies carpet we all strived for. I use the past tense as that lawn profile is now proven problematic.

Richard Stein, Bonita Springs

Politicians should heed Dole's final words

Thank you for publishing Senator Bob Dole's last column in your Dec. 8 edition. A great American hero shared his last thoughts and words shortly before his death. Those words should be required reading for all who take the oath for a House and Senate seat. Senator Dole's words, written shortly before his death, show his great concern over the divisiveness in our great country today. He is saying we won those horrific wars, I and II, because we were united as a people and as a country. What he is warning us against is the strong feeling of divisiveness, intolerance and hate that we now have for the thinking and viewpoints of others. A war hero and politician who loved his country shared the thoughts he felt the most important at the end of his life. If only those politicians in Washington could take heed.

Barbara Maher, Naples

Keep Bob Dole's legacy alive

Bob Dole’s final op-ed pleaded for compromise where each has to leave something on the table. This is how we arrived at American democracy as we framed our Constitution 200 years ago.

Today we live in fear. Fear is a primal instinct that served us as cave dwellers (fight or flight) and still serves us today. It keeps us alive, because if we survive a bad experience, we never forget how to avoid it in the future. Our most vivid memories are born in fear. Adrenaline etches them into our brains.

Nothing makes us more uncomfortable than fear. And we have so many fears: fear of pain, disease, injury, failure, losing our freedom, not being accepted, missing an opportunity, losing wealth, being had, to name a few. Fear invokes the flight or fight system, and our first reaction is often to flee back to our comfort zone. If we don’t know the way back, we are likely to follow whoever shows us a path. Fear is a powerful motivator, but it is a negative one.

Motivated reasoning is a phenomenon studied in cognitive science and social psychology that uses emotionally biased reasoning to produce justifications or make decisions that are most desired rather than those that accurately reflect the evidence.

Reasoning is actually suffused with emotion. Not only are the two inseparable, but our positive or negative feelings about people, things, and ideas arise much more rapidly than our conscious thoughts, in a matter of milliseconds. That shouldn’t be surprising: Evolution required us to react very quickly to stimuli in our environment.

Motivated reasoning is similar to confirmation bias, where evidence that confirms a belief is either sought after more or given more credibility than evidence that disconfirms a belief.

We’re not driven only by emotions, of course — we also reason, we deliberate. But reasoning comes later, works slower — and even then, it doesn’t take place in an emotional vacuum.

What we have today is not working. We are polarized by our emotions.

We need agreement, not polarization. Otherwise we will be at war and war is hell. Killing one another will not bring happiness. Our forefathers handled differences with compromise and they produced a sustainable democracy.

United we stand; divided we fall. Bob Dole knew that and begged us to reconsider compromise. May his legacy bring us back from the grave.

Joe Haack, Naples

Supreme Court logic

Wouldn’t the logic of Justice Kavanaugh and other conservatives on the court re overturning previous decisions such as Roe v Wade apply equally well to the rulings on the Second Amendment?

Bob Schmidt, Sanibel

Biden must call for end to filibuster

President Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who protected our freedom to vote, or not?

Now that Senate Republicans have filibustered the Freedom to Vote Act — a bill that was designed to get them on board — we have irrefutable proof that voting rights won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish the filibuster.

If Biden wants to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, he must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. Biden must publicly and unequivocally support abolishing the filibuster to clear the way for these crucial reforms.

It’s time for our president to be the leader he promised to be and call on the Senate to end the filibuster and protect our right to vote.

We’re counting on him to do the right thing.

Angelika Honne, Fort Myers

Outrageous comments by Fox host

The whole country, or at least those that don’t get their news from Fox, should be up in arms over the comments of Lara Logan, host of Fox nation, comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Nazi criminal, Josef Mengele.

However, the platform of Fox is to supply outrageous fake news and misinformation to hold the attention of their viewers in order to maintain their advertisers, who don’t care what they say, as long as it reaches a large audience. What does that say about their audience?

Roger W Quagliano, Estero

Novel idea to balance budget

Our national debt is out of control. Deficits are bigger every year. I have been listening to the under-40 crowd, and I think that I may have a solution. Let's levy a tax of 5 cents for every time you use the word "like." I think we could, like, balance the budget in, like, no time.

Larry Shirk, Fort Myers

Russia would seize arms sent to Ukraine

You have to hand it to President Biden. He told Putin that if he continued the threat to Ukraine that Biden would double down on giving military aid to Ukraine. Do you have any doubt that if Putin and Russia invaded Ukraine that they would take it over? If this happens, the net effect is that Biden would have then supplied Russia with all the aid (read arms) that he sent to Ukraine. Biden has managed to equip the Taliban in Afghanistan and now seems bent on equipping Russia through Ukraine. What do you suppose he has in mind for gifting China? Of course, he is allowing Iran to develop nuclear arms, so none of this should be a surprise. How do you spell incompetent?

Ron Wobbeking, Naples