Pastor Heather Boone wins national award for life changing work

Pastor Heather Boone's dedication to helping those who need it most in the Monroe community has been well-documented.

But now those efforts are being recognized at the national level.

Boone was recently named the USA TODAY Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year. The honor was announced during USA TODAY's Best of Humankind Awards, hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

The Best of Humankind Awards honor everyday people who have showcased the highest level of kindness, compassion and perseverance in 2021. Each Humankind award recognizes and celebrates an everyday person who is making a difference in their community.

Boone was also quick to note how much help she has received from her friends and neighbors in Monroe.

"We have so many volunteers," she said. "It is absolutely amazing."

Boone said she and around 40 members of her church had an impromptu gathering to watch the award show.

“It was amazing, and there was a roar of the crowd because everybody was clapping and cheering…it was just surreal,” she said. “I’m just glad that the world knows the good things we’re doing here in Monroe. The world can see now the great work that Oaks is doing, what God has inspired us to do, and I’m just praying that others will follow suit and they will do the same so that we can make this world a better place.”

Boone came to Monroe from Detroit and immediately went to work. She made the Miracle on E. Second Street a reality by convincing the Detroit Archdiocese to sell her the historic St. Joseph Catholic Church at far below the asking price, then converted it into a learning center and more.

She then further developed Oaks Village and formed a nonprofit grocery store, a clothes closet, soup kitchen, free childcare center and a free medical clinic.

With her personality and can-do attitude, she draws people into her world and manages to accomplish things only few others can. Boone hopes that her work being displayed on a national level will put a spotlight on her ministry and bring new opportunities to allow her to continue her vision.

“I’m hoping Oprah or Ellen or somebody big sees us so they can help us do what we’re doing," Boone said. "Because you know, it’s been rough doing everything on a shoe string budget so it would definitely be nice if we could get some help and support…that's my prayer.”

The Monroe News asked Boone if she's ever considered continuing her life-changing work in another city now that she's accomplished so much for the people of Monroe and is being acknowledged at a national level.

“I don’t know," she replied. "We have to see what God tells me next, but maybe.”

Regardless, Boone plans to keep dedicating herself to Monroe until the Lord calls her somewhere else.

“We want to get our tiny house project up and going and we have other projects we’ve got to get in the works," she said. "He hasn’t told me where to go yet, but I’ve got to finish my projects here first.”