Monroe, MI

Ida Christmas Festival announces parade winners

By Dean Cousino, The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Ducks Unlimited of Michigan won the Grand Prize Award for its float in the Christmas in Ida Festival Parade of Lights Dec. 4.

The Ducks’ entry was one of 120 units in the march, said Dale Zorn, executive director of the festival.

“Over 40,000 visitors, 1,200 volunteers and wonderful weather gave us a spectacular weekend of wholesome family entertainment,” Zorn said in an email this week.

He said the festival committee delivered a “world class holiday extravaganza. Our volunteers are humbled with gratitude to our partners and it’s a great feeling.”

The following is a list of other parade award winners:

Santa’s Pick Award - Jeff and Tami Mentel.

Divisional Categories:

  • Agriculture Division – Masserant Family.
  • Non-Profit Division – Coffman/Laemmel-Tracy Byrd.
  • Commercial Division – Anita’s Dance Center.
  • Festival Partner Division – Meijer Inc.
  • Fire Department Division – Ida Township Volunteer Fire Department.
  • Religious Division – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
  • School Division - Dundee FFA.
  • 4-H Club Division - Stable Way Miniature Horses.
  • Lawn & Garden Tractor and Go Kart - City of Toledo Fire Shop.

Honorable Mention awards went to DTE Energy, D & P Communications, Monroe County Road Commission, Infinity Salon & Spa, Glass City Crawlers, Cub Scouts Pack 538, Ida, Water Boy Systems, Ida Middle School Student Council, Union St. Church in Monroe and Backyard Products.

The judges commented on the “nearly impossible job they had with so many exciting parade presentations,” Zorn said. “The scoring was very close and warranted a recount.”

Judges suggested for those who thought they had enough lights, “they should put more on next year,” he said.

Organizers are always looking for ways to improve the festival. Anyone with comments or suggestions can send them to Zorn.

In the next few weeks, the committee will deliver a commemorative plaque to those who could not attend the partner recognition ceremony. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the festival, he said.

