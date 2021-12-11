Photo of the Day: December 11, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey, COO of Heritage Foundation about the upcoming Dickens of a Christmas festival. The festival announced on Friday morning, the start time would change on Saturday from 10 am to noon due to impending weather. Hershey shares with us the photo opportunities along Main Street this year, where to find all of your favorite characters, and entertainment you will see this year when you attend the free event in downtown Franklin.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO