NFL Playoff picture: Titans still have shot at No. 1 seed in crowded AFC race

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
The AFC race is very, very congested.

The Patriots are the first to nine wins, which would have been notable around Nov. 1. But the AFC has beaten each other up to the point that the No. 2 seed Ravens and the No. 13 seed Dolphins are separated by 2.5 games with five weeks to go.

In the NFC, it's a little more clear. Five teams have separated from the rest of the conference, and it's anyone's guess as to who grabs the final two wild card spots. Seattle, in next-to-last at 4-8, just jumped back into the race last week by beating No. 7 seed San Francisco.

Here's the full playoff picture heading into Sunday and Week 14. All times Central.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. New England Patriots (9-4, AFC East leader)

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: at Indianapolis, vs. Buffalo, vs. Jacksonville, at Miami

---

2. Tennessee Titans (8-4, AFC South leader)

This week: vs. Jacksonville, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Miami, at Houston

---

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, AFC North leader)

This week: at Cleveland, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Green Bay, at Cincinnati, vs. LA Rams, vs. Pittsburgh

---

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader)

This week: vs. Las Vegas, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at LA Chargers, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, at Denver

Wild cards

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

This week: vs. NY Giants, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, at Houston, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

---

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

This week: vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Denver, vs. Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, at Cleveland

---

7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

This week: at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina, at New England, vs. Atlanta, vs. NY Jets

Outside looking in

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: vs. New England, at Arizona, vs. Las Vegas, at Jacksonville

---

9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

This week: at Kansas City, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Cleveland, vs. Denver, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Charges

---

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

This week: Lost 36-28 at Minnesota

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Baltimore

---

11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

This week: vs. Baltimore, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh, vs. Cincinnati

--

12. Denver Broncos (6-6)

This week: vs. Detroit, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati, at Las Vegas, at LA Chargers, vs. Kansas City

---

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at New Orleans, at Tennessee, vs. New England

---

14. New York Jets (3-9)

This week: vs. New Orleans, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Miami, vs. Jacksonville, vs. Tampa Bay, at Buffalo

---

15. Houston Texans (2-10)

This week: vs. Seattle, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Jacksonville, vs. LA Chargers, at San Francisco, vs. Tennessee

---

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

This week: at Tennessee, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Houston, at NY Jets, at New England, vs. Indianapolis

---------------------------------

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Arizona Cardinals (10-2, NFC West leader)

This week: vs. LA Rams, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Remaining schedule: at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, at Dallas, vs. Seattle

---

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3, NFC North leader)

This week: vs. Chicago, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland, vs. Minnesota, at Detroit

---

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3, NFC South leader)

This week: vs. Buffalo, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, at Carolina, at NY Jets, vs. Carolina

---

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-4, NFC East leader)

This week: at Washington, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, vs. Washington, vs. Arizona, at Philadelphia

Wild cards

5. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

This week: at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle, at Minnesota, at Baltimore, vs. San Francisco

---

6. Washington Football Team (6-6)

This week: vs. Dallas, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia, at Dallas, vs. Philadelphia, at NY Giants

---

7. San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

This week: at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Atlanta, at Tennessee, vs. Houston, at LA Rams

Outside looking in

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

This week: Won 36-28 vs. Pittsburgh

Remaining schedule: at Chicago, vs. LA Rams, at Green Bay, vs. Chicago

---

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. NY Giants, at Washington, vs. Dallas

---

10. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

This week: vs. Atlanta, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at New Orleans, at Tampa Bay

---

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

This week: at Carolina, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco, vs. Detroit, at Buffalo, vs. New Orleans

---

12. New Orleans Saints (5-7)

This week: at NY Jets, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay, vs. Miami, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta

---

13. New York Giants (4-8)

This week: at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Dallas, at Philadelphia, at Chicago, vs. Washington

---

14. Chicago Bears (4-8)

This week: at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Minnesota, at Seattle, vs. NY Giants, at Minnesota

---

15. Seattle Seahawks (4-8)

This week: at Houston, Noon Sunday

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams, vs. Chicago, vs. Detroit, at Arizona

---

16. Detroit Lions (1-10-1)

This week: at Denver, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Arizona, at Atlanta, at Seattle, vs. Green Bay

