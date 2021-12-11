ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus police partner with AEP Ohio, Starfish Assignment to collect winter coats for kids

By Sheridan Hendrix, The Columbus Dispatch
Columbus police officers collected hundreds of winter coats Friday afternoon to distribute to kids in need across the city this holiday season.

The division partnered with AEP Ohio and the Starfish Assignment, a local nonprofit that partners with volunteers and law enforcement to help those in need, to collect coats.

This is the fourth year the Division of Police has hosted the coat drive. It began at the suggestion of Columbus police officers, said Starfish Assignment Founder Nicole Banks.

“Patrol officers told us what they needed most was to be able to hand out winter coats to children, because they frequently saw children wearing only sweatshirts on the coldest days of winter," said Banks.

Officers and volunteers sorted through hundreds of black, blue, purple and pink coats in dozens of sizes at the Columbus police Precinct 1 substation near Westerville. Donations from Macy's and AEP Ohio helped purchase the new coats.

“It’s rewarding to see a child’s eyes light up with the gift of a new coat,” said Marc Reitter, president and CEO of AEP Ohio. “It’s not only the warmth the coat provides, but also the security of knowing that an entire community cares.

Patrol officers and Columbus Recreation and Parks Community Center staff will begin distributing them to children in need identified by the department.

