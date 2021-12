PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia report they continue to investigate a carjacking at gunpoint in November. Authorities state that on November 19, 2021, at approximately 4:00 AM, the victim, a 54-year-old male, parked his vehicle on 2200 block of South 20th Street. As he and his family exited the vehicle, two unknown black males yelled to him, running up from behind him pointing a black handgun at his head demanding his car keys and cell phone. The second male, who was also armed with a handgun took his wife’s, a 55-year-old female, purse and his son’s, a 27-year-old-male, cellphone. Both suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle and were last seen west on Jackson St. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO