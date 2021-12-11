ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Whitehall man accused of crime spree, gunfire at deputies that closed Canal Winchester schools

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toYXQ_0dKBGdOS00

A Whitehall man is accused of using a stolen pickup truck to drive doughnut rings into the grass and crash into the bleachers at the Canal Winchester High School softball field, then firing shots at Fairfield County Sheriff's deputies before fleeing on foot.

Joseph M. Brown, 20, of Erickson Avenue, was arrested hours later Friday morning after a search by multiple law enforcement agencies located him more than a mile away in a wood line south of Westchester Golf Course.

Brown was charged by the Fairfield County Sheriff's office with criminal trespassing and a probation violation and booked into the Franklin County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Brown as an investigation by sheriff's deputies continues.

All Canal Winchester schools were closed for the day Friday as a result of the incident, which dispatchers say began with a call at 5:48 a.m. Friday about a truck driving doughnuts in grass off Dietz Drive at the Canal Winchester High School complex.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that a red pickup truck reported stolen out of Columbus had been crashed into a set of bleachers at the high school softball field off Dietz Drive at Connor Avenue, sustaining heavy front-end damage.

While the two deputies were inspecting the pickup and searching for the driver, "they heard what they perceived to be gunshots coming from the area behind them," the sheriff's office said in a release late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, the sheriff's office had reported shots were fired at the deputies. The afternoon press release was not so specific, reporting that "the deputies turned toward the sound and observed a male standing near their parked cruisers. The male then fled the area on foot quickly."

Fairfield County deputies began a search for the suspect and were assisted by law enforcement personnel from Fairfield County, Franklin County, Columbus, the Ohio Highway Patrol, Lithopolis, Madison Township and Obetz.

Sometime before 10 a.m. — when the city of Canal Winchester tweeted that law enforcement had a suspect in custody — deputies had located and arrested Brown near the Westchester Golf Course.

But Canal Winchester School District was forced to close all schools for the day, as opposed to just the high school, because there was an active search underway for "an armed and dangerous suspect" about the time students would be preparing to go to school. The search area not only was located near the high school, but included residential subdivisions where students of all grade levels would be walking to bus stops to be taken to schools throughout the district.

In an email, a Canal Winchester district spokesperson wrote that the damage to school property from the truck running across the grass and crashing into the metal bleachers was minimal.

The district's website and social media posts emphasized that the incident did not involve a student. Brown was, however, a former student of Canal Winchester schools, according to a response to the sheriff's office release posted on Facebook.

Kelly Payne Best, a teacher at Canal Winchester Middle School, wrote that Brown was a former student of hers and "was always polite and kind."

Brown "was a good kid and had great potential to be so much more than this," Best wrote. "I'm heartbroken to read his name in this (sheriff's release), and so glad he didn't harm someone this morning. ...I pray he can overcome these demons and return to who he once was."

MYLee@dispatch.com

@leem386

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitehall, OH
Crime & Safety
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lithopolis, OH
City
Canal Winchester, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canal Winchester, OH
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Obetz, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
City
Whitehall, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#High School#The Ohio Highway Patrol
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

279
Followers
961
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy