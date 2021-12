If you're into Christmas you're probably really into Christmas, and who can blame you? Chocolate to wake you up in the morning, chaotic and memorable office parties, mulled *everything* and obviously the best films going, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. One thing we really love about Christmas is decorating the tree, and if you fancy giving yours some extra special styling this year, this handy TikTok shows you exactly how to make your tree look like it's been done by a pro. Plus, it's probably even simpler than the method you're using now.

