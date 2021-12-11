ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith Is Passionate About Telling Anne Boleyn’s Story | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith talks about buying merchandise featuring her husband, Joshua Jackson and taking on the role of Anne Boleyn. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe...

www.fltimes.com

Hello Magazine

Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith joke about 'mistletoe makeouts' in festive snap

Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith are actual couple goals - and both joked that they were looking forward to mistletoe makeouts this holiday season. Joshua took to Instagram on Friday to share a gorgeous picture of him and Jodie from their recent J. Crew campaign, and captioned the snap: "Tis the season for @jcrew cashmere,eggnog & mistletoe makeouts with @jodiesmith."
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jodie Smith On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about buying merchandise featuring her husband, Joshua Jackson and taking on the role of Anne Boleyn. She looked amazing wearing a colorful two-piece look for her interview! I know one thing, she is STUNNING, wow black girl magic for sure! The hairdo and her makeup was exquisite and she wore her total look well! Check out more pictures and her video clip inside…
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Jodie Turner Smith in Christopher John Rogers & Wiederhoeft to Promote ''Anne Boleyn'''

Jodie Turner-Smith is back promoting ''Anne Boleyn'' and served us with two new looks which was posted on instagram by her new stylists Wayman + Micah. For the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she rocked a CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS RESORT 2022 ensemble. I kinda feel like the pieces aren't supposed to be worn together but Jodie manages to make it look good. Also her beauty look is flawless.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in New IG Photo

Jodie Turner-Smith just offered a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter, and it was toe-tally adorable. (C’mon, we had to.) Over the weekend, the Without Remorse star, 35, celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the baby, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. It’s important to note that the pic doesn’t feature the child’s face—instead, it shows Turner-Smith’s husband, Joshua Jackson, holding his foot next to their daughter’s tiny toes.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Her "Cosmic Psychedelic" Childbirth Experience Influenced Anne Boleyn Portrayal

Watch: "Anne Boleyn": Anne Requests the Peacocks Be Shot. Anne Boleyn's story has been told many times and in many forms. Natalie Portman portrayed the second wife of King Henry VIII in The Other Boleyn Girl, as did Natalie Dormer in The Tudors. So, it's not unreasonable to ask how Jodie Turner-Smith's portrayal on the AMC+ series is any different, or if it's even worth watching for that matter.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Deadline

‘Bad Monkey’: Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith & Meredith Hagner Join Vince Vaughn In Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ Series

Michelle Monaghan (The Path, True Detective), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Vacation Friends) are set to star alongside Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey, an Apple TV+ drama written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Additionally, Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first episode. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the...
TV SERIES
Finger Lakes Times

The Best of Taylor Swift | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift attempts to draw Jimmy without looking, reacts to embarrassing footage of herself after laser eye surgery, plays the Name That Song challenge and more. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION

