Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser.If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative.Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.The notifications appear differently from normal Edge notifications, and as such seem to have been coded into Windows itself. They are showing on both Windows 10 and 11.Some of the prompts are more dry, simply claiming that Edge is a better browser and users should download it....

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO