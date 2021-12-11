New Listings Come to Market While Buyer Interest Remains High in Bonita Springs and Estero

According to the Bonita Springs-Estero REALTORS® (BER), interest in the residential housing market still remains steady and new listings are coming to market every day. To date, the number of new listings that came to the Bonita Springs and Estero markets in 2021 was 270, which was higher than the 193 total listings that came to market during the same time period during 2020. However, the demand has been higher in 2021, presenting challenges for some buyers. Area brokers advise buyers to stay in the market and to remain engaged with their REALTOR®. “While it is still a competitive landscape, properties are coming to the market daily, “stated Erin McDonald, Managing Broker, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Bonita Springs, Captiva and Sanibel. She added, “Buyers need to also be prepared to act very quickly because new listings that come to market won’t last long.” Steve Kolenda, Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, Bonita Springs also added, “The number of days it takes for a property to go under contract also continues to decline, which forces buyers to act quickly, but the good news is that your REALTOR® has methods for locating properties for buyers who know exactly what they want.”

Regardless of inventory challenges, the year 2021 has been a highly active year for residential sales in Bonita Springs and Estero, and for folks thinking about making the move to Southwest Florida, many finally got the push they needed to commit in 2021. Not only was there a strong influx of buyers coming in from the Midwest and Northeast, but there were also local buyers who upgraded to larger homes that could accommodate more people and provide more stay-at-home amenities, certainly a concept emphasized by the recent pandemic. Additionally, many folks had major life or job changes, or found new jobs that allowed remote working, as well as the freedom to work from anywhere, which added to the increased interest in the local market. Incidentally, Florida currently ranks 5th on the list for fastest growing states in the U.S. with over 300,000 people moving to Florida in 2021 thus far. Bonita Springs is also 5th on the list for the fastest growing cities in Florida (strategistico.com). In comparing the local numbers to date from 2020 vs. 2021, it is clear that increased demand played a significant role in 2021.

2020 vs 2021: The Numbers

From September to December 2020, the monthly dollar volume (which is the total of the closing prices of all transacted homes during a given period) of closed sales rose from $138 million to $233 million, and the months’ supply of inventory went from 4.1 to 2.9 months. Going into 2021, this trend remained steady. Across the board, many of these figures kept rising and inventory kept dropping until the breakthrough months, which were March and April 2021. For the first time on record, Bonita Springs and Estero saw a total monthly dollar volume exceed $300 Million and did so during back-to-back months. Since 2008, the second closest milestone was only $180 million in May 2019. Prior to 2014, the dollar volume never crossed $150 Million during the highest peak of the selling season. Additional notable statistics from 2020 to 2021 also include:

• Average Sales Price: $410,946 (Sept. 2020) to $554,832 (May 2021)

• Homes for Sale: 1,233 (Sept. 2020) to 207 (Aug. 2021)

• Days on Market Average: 82 (Sept. 2020) to 22 (Aug. 2021)

• Closed Sales: 217 (May 2020) to 605 (Apr. 2021)

• New Listings: 193 (Apr. 2020) to 270 (Aug. 2021)

• Price Per SQFT: $128 (Sept. 2020) to $171 (July 2021)

During the month of October 2021, REALTOR.com also reported 18.8 million listing search result page views in Bonita Springs and Estero, a 13 percent increase over the prior month. The bottom line? Bonita Springs and Estero still remain a sought after market to live and work in, and buyer interest is steady, positioning sellers in a sweet spot as well. Area brokers and experts also suggest that the current trends are likely to continue into 2022.

To ensure your next real estate transaction in the Bonita Springs or Estero market is a success, contact a Bonita Springs – Estero REALTOR® member by visiting BonitaEsteroRealtors.com.

*Inventory calculations are based on property listings that exist within the Southwest Florida MLS. Only properties in zip codes 33928, 34134 and 34135 are included. Single family homes are tabulated with the building design of single family, villa detached, or manufactured with land conveyed. Condo units are tabulated using properties with a building design of low-rise, mid-rise, high-rise or villa attached.

The Bonita Springs-Estero REALTORS’® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) syndicates to LISTHUB, which distributes to 2,000+ real estate search websites.

Founded in 1966, the Bonita Springs-Estero REALTORS® is a local trade organization of over 1,000 REALTORS® and more than 120 affiliated industry members. Bonita Springs-Estero REALTORS® is part of the National Association of REALTORS® and Florida REALTORS® and provides its members with a wide range of services designed to educate and empower members and consumers alike through the opportunity to sell or purchase real property. It also provides the public with up-to-the-minute real estate reports, trends and information about the Bonita Springs and Estero real estate market.