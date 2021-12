In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?. It was two weeks before Christmas and off in the suburbs, the weather was warmer, if not sunny — OK, it was kind of yucky. No matter: The holidays were in sight, and it was nice enough for kids and grown-ups to get out and about Saturday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO