5 books not to miss: Diane Macedo’s ‘The Sleep Fix,’ rom-com ‘The Love Con’

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. “The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work, and More,” by Diane Macedo (William Morrow, nonfiction)

What it’s about: ABC News anchor and former insomniac Macedo offers a practical guide to getting better sleep full of expert advice, the latest research and actionable advice for the sleep-deprived.

The buzz: “Those struggling with sleep are sure to find this a valuable resource,” says Publishers Weekly .

“The Love Con,” by Seressia Glass. Berkley

2. “The Love Con,” by Seressia Glass (Berkley, fiction)

What it’s about: Kenya Davenport’s best friend Cameron agrees to be her fake boyfriend so she can participate in a cosplay reality competition, but roleplaying as a couple forces them to confront their true feelings.

The buzz: “A charming rom-com perfectly crafted from all the best tropes,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

3. “Agent Sniper: The Cold War Superagent and the Ruthless Head of the CIA,” by Tim Tate (St. Martin's Press, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The story of Agent Sniper, aka Michal Goleniewski, one of the Cold War era’s most important shadowy figures and a vital counterintelligence source for the West.

The buzz: “Fascinating dirty linen from the early decades of the CIA,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

'Bright Burning Things': A woman confronts alcoholism, past trauma in Lisa Harding's new novel

More: The 2021 Goodreads Choice Award Winners are...

4. “Can’t Go Back,” by Debra Webb (Thomas & Mercer, fiction)

What it’s about: Birmingham detectives Kerri Devlin and Luke Falco arrive at the scene of a perplexing double homicide. A woman and child are dead, and though the husband confesses, the evidence says he didn’t do it.

The buzz: “A complex, exciting mystery starring two cops notable for both their crime-solving chops and their ongoing romance,” says Kirkus Reviews .

5. “Jane Austen's Lost Letters,” by Jane K. Cleland (Minotaur, fiction)

What it’s about: In this latest installment of the Josie Prescott Antiques series, the antiques appraiser receives two previously undiscovered letters signed by one Jane Austen – could they possibly be authentic?

The buzz: “Both mystery fans and antiques lovers will enjoy the erudite heroine’s informative, entertaining new adventure,” says Kirkus Reviews .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 books not to miss: Diane Macedo’s ‘The Sleep Fix,’ rom-com ‘The Love Con’