Elmira, NY

Arctic League closes Christmas appeal early after smashing fundraising goal

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago
Less than a month after kicking off its annual Christmas appeal, the Arctic League on Friday officially closed its "Big Book" after blowing past its fundraising goal.

When the Arctic League opened the Big Book on Nov. 16, league officials announced this year's goal was $130,000, a $5,000 increase from 2020, reflecting an anticipated increase in need, said board President Michael Wayne.

The total amount raised this year was $153,681.64, or 118% of that goal. This is the 19th consecutive year the organization has been able to complete its fund drive before Christmas.

The charity launched its appeal under the lingering shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community came through again as always, Wayne said.

"This is a wonderful example of the generosity of our community ... to raise this amount of money in a short amount of time," he said. "There's a lot left to do. There is still the opportunity for families to apply for help."

The Arctic League saw about a 10% increase in the number of families and children it served last year, and a similar increase is expected this year, Wayne said.

The organization expects to provide gift bags for nearly 3,000 Chemung County children in 2021.

The Arctic League had to make some changes to its normal routine this year to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Among those changes — no youth bellringer, no Christmas tree, and a modified Christmas broadcast.

Similar to last year, volunteers will also pick up gift bags and deliver them the morning of Christmas Eve instead of Christmas morning.

Following a longstanding tradition, the Elmira Police Benevolent Association made the last contribution Friday.

Elmira Police Officer Theron Brown, PBA treasurer, made the final entry into the book after presenting Arctic League officials with a check for $2,500.

"My grandfathers-in-law were part of the Elmira Police Department 60 or 70 years ago and they did it," Brown said. "It's exciting given the times we're in and with everything going on. People give a hand when people are in need."

For more information on how to sign up for Christmas help from the Arctic League, go to arcticleague.com.

