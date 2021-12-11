ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch

By -, ALEJANDRO PAGNI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dijjj_0dKBFzWz00
Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players of the game, died last November at the age of 60 /AFP/File

Indian police have recovered a stolen watch customised for star footballer Diego Maradona and arrested a suspect behind the alleged theft in Dubai, officials claimed Saturday.

Police said they detained Wazid Hussain in the northeastern state of Assam and recovered a Swiss-made Hublot watch after he fled to India following an alleged theft in Dubai.

The 37-year-old had been working as a security guard since 2016 at a Dubai-based firm where memorabilia relating to the Argentinian footballer were stored, police said.

They said the single edition watch, worth around $26,500, has a photo of the star engraved on its back and carries his signature with his jersey number 10.

"Though there are many limited edition watches available this watch was customised for Maradona," Sivasagar superintendent of police Rakesh Roushan told AFP, quoting information received from Dubai authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTWpF_0dKBFzWz00
Police said the single edition watch is worth around $26,500 /AFP

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players of the game, died last November at the age of 60.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the local police held the accused after receiving a tip-off from their counterparts in Dubai.

Police said the detained man denied the allegations, adding he had returned to his native in Assam in August on the pretext of tending to his ailing father.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Diego Maradona’s stolen limited edition watch recovered

A stolen Hublot watch that belonged to Diego Maradona has been recovered by police in India‘s northeastern state Assam, one year on from the Argentinian football legend’s death. Calling it “an act of international cooperation,” Assam state police announced on Twitter on Saturday that the star’s watch that...
WORLD
BBC

Indian police 'foil man's attempt to fake death'

Indian police say they have foiled a plot by a man who tried to fake his own death to avoid being returned to jail. Officers in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh say Sudesh Kumar, 36, murdered a man and tried to pass the body off as his own with the aid of his wife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Man trying to steal catalytic converter arrested in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 38-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he had several stolen catalytic converters in Tulare. Tulare Police say they got a call from someone who spotted a person under a neighbor's car around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of E. San Joaquin.
TULARE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Maradona
peakofohio.com

Police Report: “Stealing for Fun” Lands Bellefontaine Man in Jail

Bellefontaine police went to Dollar General this week on North Main Street for a shoplifting complaint. Officers reviewed video footage and obtained several still photos from the video of a man taking items. The report states the suspect, 52-year-old Robert Monroe of Bellefontaine, left the scene in a vehicle. The...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Ambulance

According to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police arrested a man who led officers on a pursuit in a private ambulance he allegedly stole from outside a local hospital emergency room this morning. Draylon Lewis, 19, of Lufkin was taken into custody at 8:14...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Indian#Swiss#Argentinian
WSET

Man accused of stealing son's college money

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boynton Beach is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his child's college fund. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 50-year-old Steven Eidelkind earlier this month on charges of grand theft over $20,000. The investigation into the theft began last November...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Police arrest woman for dumping day-old baby in a bush

Police have arrested a 28-year-old mother from Abura Essikafouambantem in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Central Region for abandoning her day-old baby in a bush. Gladys Mensah, the suspect, was arrested by the Assin South District Police moments after residents who found the baby reported their findings to the Police command.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy