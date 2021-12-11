Little Falls, CVA boys advance to play for championship at holiday hoop tourney

LITTLE FALLS – Little Falls and Central Valley Academy will play for a tournament title Saturday afternoon after rolling to wins in Friday’s first round at the Little Falls Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tournament.

Central Valley Academy’s Thunder defeated Canajoharie’s Cougars 75-56 in Friday’s opening varsity game and the Little Falls Mounties followed with a 78-33 win over the Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knights in the nightcap.

The championship game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start following in the 1 p.m. consolation game between Canajoharie and Frankfort-Schuyler. The matchups are the same for the finals in the junior varsity tournament in Little Falls’ middle school gym.

Unbeaten Central Valley Academy (3-0) and Canajoharie (1-1) battled through most of the first half before the Thunder closed with an 18-5 spurt and opened a 10-point lead at the intermission. Central Valley Academy scored the first 14 points of the second half, pushing the margin past 20 points, and eventually led by as many as 25 points. Canajoharie was never closer than 10 points in the second half.

Jaylon O’Neal scored 26 points to lead the Thunder while Deacon Judd scored 15, Kadin Brower had 10, and Ray Watson chipped in with nine.

LA Fairley led Canajoharie with 18 points. Jack Montanye scored 14.

Little Falls (4-0) is also unbeaten and wasted little time opening a lead against Frankfort-Schuyler (0-4), a team it had beaten once previously this season. The Mounties raced out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and were never seriously challenged.

Little Falls led 47-19 at halftime and 64-27 after three quarters. The final 45-point spread matched the largest margin in the game.

Logan Frederick scored 16 points, John Shepardson scored 12, and all 12 Mounties in uniform for the game had at least one basket. Brayton Langdon chipped in with nine points, Xavier Dunn had eight off the bench and Coltan Frederick scored seven.

Angelo DeSarro was the high scorer for Frankfort-Schuyler with 11 points.

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 75, CANAJOHARIE 56

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY (3-0) – Tye Dixon 0 1-2 1; Cole Brewer 2 0-0 4; TJ Luke 1 0-0 2; Ray Watson 3 3-4 9; Jaylon O’Neal 11 1-2 26; CJ Judd 3 0-0 8; Deacon Judd 6 3-4 15; Kadin Brower 4 0-1 10; Miles Perry 0 0-0 0; Rotavion Smith 0 0-0 0; Carson Wormuth 0 0-0 0; Vicente Vazquez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-13 75.

CANAJOHARIE (1-1) – Zachary Herget 1 0-0 2; Aundray Fowler 5 1-4 12; Zachary Suits 1 0-0 3; LA Fairley 7 2-2 18; Greg Shariff 2 0-0 5; Richie Tamsett 0 0-0 0; Jack Montanye 5 2-2 14; Skyler Ferrar 0 1-2 1; Ben Mead 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 7-12 56.

Central Valley Academy 23 20 21 11 – 75

Canajoharie 19 14 7 16 – 56

Three-pointers – Central Valley Academy 7 (O’Neal 3, Brower 2 CJ Judd 2); Canajoharie 7 (Fairley 2, Montanye 2, Fowler 1, Shariff 1, Suits 1). JV – Central Valley Academy won.

LITTLE FALLS 78, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 33

FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER (0-4) – Roman Harrod 1 0-0 3; Lionell Coulthurst 1 0-0 2; Angelo DeSarro 3 4-9 11; Jack McMurray 1 0-0 2; Donald Gatto 1 1-2 4; Angelo DeBrango 2 1-6 5; Joshua Stemmer 0 0-0 0; Carter Doolen 1 0-0 2; Logan Doolen 2 0-1 4; Alex Scholl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-18 33.

LITTLE FALLS (4-0) – Gavin Trumbull 2 1-1 6; Xavier Dunn 3 0-0 8; Logan Frederick 7 2-2 16; Coltan Frederick 3 0-0 7; Jack Morotti 1 0-0 2; John Shepardson 3 3-4 12; Rikki Smith 2 0-0 5; Andrew Richardson 1 0-0 2; AJ Blowers 1 0-0 3; Brayton Langdon 4 1-1 9; Luke Gross 1 0-0 2; Tanner Jaquay 2 2-3 6. Totals: 30 9-11 78.

Frankfort-Schuyler 7 12 8 6 – 33

Little Falls 27 20 17 14 – 78

Three-pointers – Frankfort-Schuyler (DeSarro 1, Gatto 1, Harrod 1); Little Falls 8 (Shepardson 3, Dunn 2, Blowers 1, C.Frederick 1, Smith 1, Trumbull 1). JV – Little Falls won.

Jon Rathbun is a sportswriter for the Times Telegram. Email Jon at sports@timestelegram.com.