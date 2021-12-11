ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Little Falls, CVA boys advance to play for championship at holiday hoop tourney

By Jon Rathbun, Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 2 days ago

LITTLE FALLS – Little Falls and Central Valley Academy will play for a tournament title Saturday afternoon after rolling to wins in Friday’s first round at the Little Falls Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEOVw_0dKBFyeG00

Central Valley Academy’s Thunder defeated Canajoharie’s Cougars 75-56 in Friday’s opening varsity game and the Little Falls Mounties followed with a 78-33 win over the Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knights in the nightcap.

The championship game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start following in the 1 p.m. consolation game between Canajoharie and Frankfort-Schuyler. The matchups are the same for the finals in the junior varsity tournament in Little Falls’ middle school gym.

Unbeaten Central Valley Academy (3-0) and Canajoharie (1-1) battled through most of the first half before the Thunder closed with an 18-5 spurt and opened a 10-point lead at the intermission. Central Valley Academy scored the first 14 points of the second half, pushing the margin past 20 points, and eventually led by as many as 25 points. Canajoharie was never closer than 10 points in the second half.

Jaylon O’Neal scored 26 points to lead the Thunder while Deacon Judd scored 15, Kadin Brower had 10, and Ray Watson chipped in with nine.

LA Fairley led Canajoharie with 18 points. Jack Montanye scored 14.

Little Falls (4-0) is also unbeaten and wasted little time opening a lead against Frankfort-Schuyler (0-4), a team it had beaten once previously this season. The Mounties raced out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and were never seriously challenged.

Little Falls led 47-19 at halftime and 64-27 after three quarters. The final 45-point spread matched the largest margin in the game.

Logan Frederick scored 16 points, John Shepardson scored 12, and all 12 Mounties in uniform for the game had at least one basket. Brayton Langdon chipped in with nine points, Xavier Dunn had eight off the bench and Coltan Frederick scored seven.

Angelo DeSarro was the high scorer for Frankfort-Schuyler with 11 points.

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 75, CANAJOHARIE 56

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY (3-0) – Tye Dixon 0 1-2 1; Cole Brewer 2 0-0 4; TJ Luke 1 0-0 2; Ray Watson 3 3-4 9; Jaylon O’Neal 11 1-2 26; CJ Judd 3 0-0 8; Deacon Judd 6 3-4 15; Kadin Brower 4 0-1 10; Miles Perry 0 0-0 0; Rotavion Smith 0 0-0 0; Carson Wormuth 0 0-0 0; Vicente Vazquez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-13 75.

CANAJOHARIE (1-1) – Zachary Herget 1 0-0 2; Aundray Fowler 5 1-4 12; Zachary Suits 1 0-0 3; LA Fairley 7 2-2 18; Greg Shariff 2 0-0 5; Richie Tamsett 0 0-0 0; Jack Montanye 5 2-2 14; Skyler Ferrar 0 1-2 1; Ben Mead 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 7-12 56.

Central Valley Academy 23 20 21 11 – 75

Canajoharie 19 14 7 16 – 56

Three-pointers – Central Valley Academy 7 (O’Neal 3, Brower 2 CJ Judd 2); Canajoharie 7 (Fairley 2, Montanye 2, Fowler 1, Shariff 1, Suits 1). JV – Central Valley Academy won.

LITTLE FALLS 78, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 33

FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER (0-4) – Roman Harrod 1 0-0 3; Lionell Coulthurst 1 0-0 2; Angelo DeSarro 3 4-9 11; Jack McMurray 1 0-0 2; Donald Gatto 1 1-2 4; Angelo DeBrango 2 1-6 5; Joshua Stemmer 0 0-0 0; Carter Doolen 1 0-0 2; Logan Doolen 2 0-1 4; Alex Scholl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-18 33.

LITTLE FALLS (4-0) – Gavin Trumbull 2 1-1 6; Xavier Dunn 3 0-0 8; Logan Frederick 7 2-2 16; Coltan Frederick 3 0-0 7; Jack Morotti 1 0-0 2; John Shepardson 3 3-4 12; Rikki Smith 2 0-0 5; Andrew Richardson 1 0-0 2; AJ Blowers 1 0-0 3; Brayton Langdon 4 1-1 9; Luke Gross 1 0-0 2; Tanner Jaquay 2 2-3 6. Totals: 30 9-11 78.

Frankfort-Schuyler 7 12 8 6 – 33

Little Falls 27 20 17 14 – 78

Three-pointers – Frankfort-Schuyler (DeSarro 1, Gatto 1, Harrod 1); Little Falls 8 (Shepardson 3, Dunn 2, Blowers 1, C.Frederick 1, Smith 1, Trumbull 1). JV – Little Falls won.

Jon Rathbun is a sportswriter for the Times Telegram. Email Jon at sports@timestelegram.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Falls, NY
City
Central Valley, NY
Little Falls, NY
Sports
City
Canajoharie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Cva#Hoop#Basketball Tournament#Central Valley Academy#Thunder#La Fairley#Mounties#Coltan Frederick
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

36
Followers
47
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy