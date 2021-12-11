ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Police launch investigation into incident involving owners of 3 Binghamton restaurants

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArCnX_0dKBFxlX00

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating an incident involving the owners of the Colonial bar and restaurant in downtown Binghamton.

Police released a statement Friday, a day after the Colonial and two other restaurants closed until further notice due to sexual abuse allegations against employees. Police are investigating an incident on Nov. 28 involving the owners, who were not named in the release.

"It’s important for the public to know that, as with any serious criminal allegation, the Binghamton Police Department is taking this matter seriously and investigating all allegations to the fullest extent possible," the release said.

Police said they are aware of "additional allegations" against the restaurant owners made on social media in recent days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eh8Xl_0dKBFxlX00

A Facebook group emerged Thursday calling for a boycott of the Colonial and affiliated restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina and the Stone Fox, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees of the establishments.

In a 10:16 a.m. post that has since been deleted, the Colonial declined to comment on what it described as "baseless claims" and "cancel culture," despite an earlier post, also since deleted, claiming restaurant staff were "seriously concerned" by the allegations and found them "deeply disturbing."

Dick's Open: Zac Brown Band tickets go on sale Dec. 17

Christmas in the Southern Tier: 8 great holiday events, destinations to celebrate season

Mask mandate: Broome County Executive Jason Garnar follows NY mask mandate with plea to get vaccinated

In its initial post, the Colonial announced that the individuals in question have been placed on leave, citing an internal review of the establishments and pledging to cooperate fully with any investigations.

All three restaurants remained closed for a second consecutive day Friday, despite an earlier statement on the Colonial's Facebook page that it would be open for dinner Friday.

A March 2019 article by SUNY Broome staff said the Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina were founded by partners Alex Jaffe, Aaron Laughlin and Jordan Ringden.

The three restaurants are managed by Hawley Street Hospitality, with headquarters at 132 Washington St.

Restaurant management has not returned requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

The Colonial opened in 2015 and rapidly built a following of locals and college students. Dos Rios opened in the adjoining Court Street storefront in 2017. The Stone Fox opened at the corner of Hawley and Washington streets in October 2020.

A demonstration against sexual assault has been planned for Saturday, with a march from Dos Rios to XTASY Lounge on Court Street.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call the Binghamton Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Police launch investigation into incident involving owners of 3 Binghamton restaurants

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
State
Washington State
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

75
Followers
69
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy