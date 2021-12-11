Police launch investigation into incident involving owners of 3 Binghamton restaurants

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating an incident involving the owners of the Colonial bar and restaurant in downtown Binghamton.

Police released a statement Friday, a day after the Colonial and two other restaurants closed until further notice due to sexual abuse allegations against employees. Police are investigating an incident on Nov. 28 involving the owners, who were not named in the release.

"It’s important for the public to know that, as with any serious criminal allegation, the Binghamton Police Department is taking this matter seriously and investigating all allegations to the fullest extent possible," the release said.

Police said they are aware of "additional allegations" against the restaurant owners made on social media in recent days.

A Facebook group emerged Thursday calling for a boycott of the Colonial and affiliated restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina and the Stone Fox, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees of the establishments.

In a 10:16 a.m. post that has since been deleted, the Colonial declined to comment on what it described as "baseless claims" and "cancel culture," despite an earlier post, also since deleted, claiming restaurant staff were "seriously concerned" by the allegations and found them "deeply disturbing."

In its initial post, the Colonial announced that the individuals in question have been placed on leave, citing an internal review of the establishments and pledging to cooperate fully with any investigations.

All three restaurants remained closed for a second consecutive day Friday, despite an earlier statement on the Colonial's Facebook page that it would be open for dinner Friday.

A March 2019 article by SUNY Broome staff said the Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina were founded by partners Alex Jaffe, Aaron Laughlin and Jordan Ringden.

The three restaurants are managed by Hawley Street Hospitality, with headquarters at 132 Washington St.

Restaurant management has not returned requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

The Colonial opened in 2015 and rapidly built a following of locals and college students. Dos Rios opened in the adjoining Court Street storefront in 2017. The Stone Fox opened at the corner of Hawley and Washington streets in October 2020.

A demonstration against sexual assault has been planned for Saturday, with a march from Dos Rios to XTASY Lounge on Court Street.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call the Binghamton Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Police launch investigation into incident involving owners of 3 Binghamton restaurants