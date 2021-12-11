ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IN

Tyson Foods: Meatpacking isn't for chickens anymore

By Alan Guebert
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2aBj_0dKBFu7M00

People have strange hobbies.

For example, a Great Plains friend of mine once trained a chicken to play dead. Remarkably, on command, his chicken would take a whole-body flop that could have taught Steve Martin a thing or two about physical comedy.

Another friend, a retired professor, is (unsurprisingly, really) even more iconoclastic: he reads Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) corporate filings for fun. Honestly.

Why? Well, first because he’s a nerd’s nerd and second, because every now and then the professor stumbles across a brain-seizing gem like the one contained in the Oct. 2021 SEC filing by Tyson Foods.

“Many of our customers,” reads Tyson’s 10-K, a legally-mandated report, “such as supermarkets, warehouse clubs and food distributors have consolidated in recent years, and consolidation is expected to continue throughout the United States and in other major markets.”

But “These consolidations,” it continues, “have produced large, sophisticated customers with increased buying power who are more capable of operating with reduced inventories, opposing price increases, and demanding lower pricing, increased promotional programs and specifically tailored products.”

Wait an Arkansas minute, is Tyson Foods, the proverbial Big Chicken of Big Big Meat, warning shareholders of a possible market flop to newly “sophisticated consolidators” like “warehouse clubs” such as Walmart’s Sam’s Club and Costco?

Maybe, because worrisomely, “These customers also may use shelf space currently used for our products for their own private label products.”

There’s no “may” to it; many are already doing it.

Indeed, in 2019, Costco began pushing the construction of a captive poultry supply chain – from contract chicken growers through its in-store chicken rotisseries – in eastern Nebraska for all retail stores west of the Mississippi River, including Hawaii.

At the same time and a day’s drive east, Walmart (as noted in this space in March 2019) already had “Walmart-contracted truckers hauling Walmart-contracted milk to a Walmart bottling plant that Walmart will then process and haul to Walmart stores on Walmart trucks to sell directly to Walmart customers.”

Tyson’s public recognition that its market power is being bled away by some of its biggest customers rather than some of its fiercest competitors came just weeks before several poultry company executives went on trial in Denver federal court for alleged price fixing in U.S. poultry markets.

Could these two events be simple serendipity or is there a connection between the meatpackers’ eroding pricing power and the systemic price-fixing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges occurred for several years between poultry slaughterers?

The DOJ doesn’t say but, according to an Oct. 25 report by Forbes, the department is more than emphatic in its investigation of “price-fixing on a mass scale… across the [poultry] industry’s top 18 companies, which are responsible for some 99% of commercial chicken sold.”

Some of Big Chicken’s biggest customers, however, suspected something was wrong in the poultry market and they were angrier than a flock of wet hens. The angriest, it appears, was KFC, the global chicken fast food chain.

According to early November testimony at the Denver trial, one prosecution witness “told of an alleged interaction between (one) KFC” official who told a poultry company’s “executives that ‘he was going to beat us down with a hammer and baseball bat’ as payback for three years of high chicken prices.”

Hammers and bats aside, end users like KFC, Costco, and Walmart – unlike hog farmers, ranchers, and poultry growers – increasingly have alternatives to giant meatpackers: they are establishing captive supply chains to provide their own customers with their own products.

And, sure, farmers and ranchers will still be part of those new chains but they’ll still be “chained” to the same, now decades-old flow of market power – upward toward the retailer, not backwards toward the farmer and rancher.

But it may take time for Tyson, historically a chicken company, to get used to the ages-old farm idea that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Alan Guebert is an agricultural journalist. See past columns at farmandfoodfile.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

10 Biggest Changes Walmart Made This Year

The pandemic changed the shopping landscape for many industries, and it was never more crucial for businesses to adjust. For the past two years, shoppers have been interacting with grocery stores in new ways—limiting their in-person grocery runs, opting for budget-friendly alternatives, and even relying on in-store vaccination services.
RETAIL
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Manufacturing's Recall Recap: Big Meat Recall Gets Way Bigger

On Dec. 5, Alexander & Hornung (St. Clair Shores, MI) recalled 234K lbs. of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products for Listeria risk, and that was significantly expanded to 2.32 million lbs. on Dec. 11. The products were produced on various dates and shipped to retail locations nationwide. 1,200 Lbs...
AGRICULTURE
talkbusiness.net

Two veteran Tyson execs join Beyond Meat

Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock, who put in a combined 61 years at Tyson Foods, have left the company to take executive positions at Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat it is aggressively trying to scale its operations and commercialization in the U.S., European Union, and China. Ramsey most recently led Tyson’s...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million for meat plant employees

Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants, awarding them between $300 and $700 per person. The bonuses are in addition to wage increases totaling more than $500 million and approved by the company after new contracts were negotiated over the past year.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Business
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Food Navigator

Tyson Foods unveils 4-prong plan to restore its chicken business’ competitiveness, reverse earnings drop

Tyson Foods is aggressively repositioning itself as a sought-after workplace, investing in automation and other operational performance improvements and reinforcing its leadership position through marketing and innovation in order to reverse sharp earnings declines in poultry despite steadily increasing sales in the category over the past five years. Since 2016,...
BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

Tyson Foods to spend $1.3 billion on automation

Meat processing giant Tyson Foods Inc has announced its plan to spend $1.3 billion to increase automation in its meat processing plants over the next three years. Amid booming demand, a US labour shortage has limited production while demand is booming, reported Reuters. Meat processors have been unable to find...
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Was Just Crowned the Best Of the Year

This year was a big one for the "chicken sandwich wars," with most major chicken chains vying for the number one spot. McDonald's threw its hat into the ring with three new versions that represented an upgrade on the McChicken, KFC re-launched its iconic sandwich with updates of its own, and Burger King garnered quite a buzz with its serious contender Ch'King.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Poultry#Kfc Chicken#Tyson Foods#Great Plains#Sec#Sam S Club
vegnews.com

After Three Decades at Tyson, Two Meat Execs Jump Ship to Work for Beyond Meat

After working for meat giant Tyson Foods for three decades, executives Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock just joined the team at vegan brand Beyond Meat. At Tyson, Ramsey oversaw the company’s poultry and McDonald’s businesses and joins Beyond Meat as the Chief Operating Officer. Adcock has 31 years of experience in the operations and supply chain management at Tyson and joins Beyond Meat as the Chief Supply Chain Officer, a new role that reports to Ramsey.
AGRICULTURE
Live 95.9

Big Recall On Cooked Meat Due To Listeria, Some Sold At Big Y

If you purchased some cooked ham or pepperoni lately, you may want to read further. There is a major cooked meat recall going on now due to possible listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Alexander and Hornung, a company within Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., initiated the recall of more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that were shipped to retail stores across the nation after a product sampling detected the presence of the listeria bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
magnoliareporter.com

Many Tyson Foods employees will get one-time bonuses of $300-$700

Tyson Foods will give approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees. For team members in the U.S., these one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700, and be distributed starting this month. “This is yet another way for us to say...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

Tyson Foods to pay frontline workers $50 mln in bonuses

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods (TSN.N) said on Monday it will pay about $50 million in year-end bonuses to frontline and hourly meatpacking workers starting this month, as companies compete to attract and retain employees. The one-time bonuses for 86,000 eligible Tyson employees will be based on tenure...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson’s hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year. Tyson estimated that it has spent more $500 million on wage increases and other bonuses over the past year for the employees who kept its plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

Tyson Foods to pay $50 million in bonuses

Tyson Foods announced today that it will pay some $50 million in year-end bonuses to frontline and hourly meatpacking workers. For team members in the US, the one-time bonuses will be based on tenure and range from $300 to $700. The bonuses will be distributed starting this month. The company...
BUSINESS
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Tyson Foods - Fresh Meats

DONOR: Tyson Foods - Fresh Meats. ABOUT THE DONOR: For more than 60 years, Tyson Foods’ fresh meats business has led the industry in delivering both expertise and quality beef and pork offerings. In addition to our boxed beef and pork brands, we offer case ready, specialty cut portions and other innovative solutions to customers. Headquartered in Dakota Dunes, the fresh meats division is a leading supplier of premium beef and pork, as well as allied products such as cured and tanned hides used to make leather. Our fresh meats products are marketed globally, and reach consumers through the world’s most recognized retailers and restaurants.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

372
Followers
266
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy