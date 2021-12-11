Religion: Warehouse reopening after long pandemic clohttps://presto.gannettdigital.com/sure

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Religion: Warehouse reopening after long pandemic closure

By Timothy Jessen
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtB86_0dKBFrTB00

Stretch forth your hand, our health restore, and make us rise to fall no more. O let your face upon us shine and fill the world with love divine. — Advent hymn, “On Jordan’s Banks”

The theme of rising again seems more suited to Lent/Easter than Advent/Christmas. But at the Warehouse at 1525 S. Rogers St., resurrection is definitely the theme as its “Grand Reopening and Christmas Party” starts at 5 tonight. Like the phoenix of Greek mythology, the huge complex for entertainment, evangelism, outreach and athletics has figuratively come back from the dead after 21 months of closure due to the pandemic and other challenges.

An Advent theme is repentance, and change definitely is in the air under operations director Nick Pridemore, a John the Baptist figure if ever there was one. A Lawrence County native, he came to spiritual awareness in high school, went to a Pentecostal Bible College in Missouri, where he met his wife, Merry Pridemore, also a valued staff member. For the past decade he has been under the tutelage of David Weil, executive director of the Warehouse. Weil received his vision from Hoosier-born David Wilkerson, of “Cross and the Switchblade” fame, who ministered to drug addicts and gangs.

At their renewed Christmas party, a full meal will be served with other special events and gifts. Pridemore’s vision is for a ministry mix that includes both outreach and social justice, saying, “Jesus never taught without feeding and healing — or vice versa!” Most of the children and young people who patronize the Warehouse are from the neighborhood around it, which has lots of poverty and families in need. The Community Kitchen of Monroe County is next door.

But a series of blows have struck the creative ministry hard. One was mandated by the city in regard to its parking area, which nicely adjoins the new Switchyard Park. (Both have skate parks — Switchyard’s is outside, and the Warehouse’s inside — a boon for skateboarders.) Trees removed had to be replaced, at considerable cost and labor. Nick Pridemore and Warehouse supporters rose to the task.

But that was nothing compared with the havoc wreaked by coronavirus. All activities had to cease, although the creative evangelists took a mobile Warehouse out into needy neighborhoods where they could share good news outside.

For many years, Weil hosted an “Evangelical Pastors Breakfast/Prayer Meeting.” Though it was unashamedly Christian, two members of other religions were faithful participants and gladly welcomed. Sadly, the increasing polarization of American politics forced the meeting to shut down, but Weil hopes to bring it back very soon, as he sees the community needs for prayer only increasing, not going away.

Nick Pridemore and Weil are “co-laborers together with God” (I Cor. 3:9) and well suited as a team. Nick Pridemore also serves as a pastor at Genesis Church, and brings years of pastoral, educational and ministry training to his current calling.

Whatever hurdles are yet ahead for the Warehouse, Weil and the Pridemores know God has strengthened them. As he brought them out of this challenging period, God will guide them in the future. Familiar carols will no doubt fill the air as part of the reopening extravaganza, but this one may sum it up for a unique Bloomington ministry:

“(Christ) knows our need, To our weakness is no stranger! Truly He taught us to love one another; His law is Love and His gospel is Peace!” Bringing peace and love is its mission — now and into tomorrow." — from "O Holy Night"

“Great is the mystery of godliness: God was revealed in the flesh, vindicated in the Spirit, Seen by angels, Proclaimed among the nations, Believed in the world, Taken up in glory.” — 1 Timothy 3:16

The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

