Alachua County, FL

Add winter color to the garden with camellias

By Cynthia Nazario-Leary
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
Camellias are a great example of a plant that when planted in the right place can be easy to care for and provide lasting beauty in the garden. Their year-round dark glossy green leaves are a nice contrast to other greenery and their bright, long-lasting flowers bring a splash of color during the winter months when few other plants are blooming. If you are looking to add these winter stunners to your yard, these five tips can help you get started.

1. Plant in winter

The best time to plant camellias is from November to February so that their roots can get established before the Florida summer heat sets in. They do not like to be planted too deep and the root ball should be 1-2 inches higher than the surrounding soil after planting. During this planting window, camellias also are flowering, letting you see what they look like in bloom before buying. Visit a local nursery to explore the wide range of camellia blossom colors, sizes, and shapes.

2. Choose the right place to plant

Camellias prefer fertile, well-drained soils that are high in organic matter with a pH between 5.0 and 6.5. If needed, soils can be modified with soil amendments and fertilizer to make them more suitable, or camellias can be grown in large containers. Camellias perform best in partially shaded locations but don’t do well competing with other plants. Plant in the shade of buildings and other structures or under trees that do not have aggressive root systems. If planting in a group planting with other camellias, make sure each plant has enough space to grow and that there is adequate air circulation among the plants.

3. Enhance your landscape easily

Camellias are long-lived, slow-growing plants that function well as foundation plantings, screens, accent plants, background groupings, and hedges. Since they are fairly drought tolerant, they don’t require regular watering and should only be watered during extended dry periods and flowering. If planted and cared for properly, they rarely develop serious disease problems and are typically bothered by only a few pests.

4. Extend color throughout the winter

There are several species of ornamental camellias, and each has a distinct bloom time. Combining several species and varieties will provide a continuum of bloom-color throughout the fall and winter months. The Sasanqua-type camellias (Camellia sasanqua, C. hiemalis, C. vernalis) bloom the earliest (October–December), followed by Camellia japonica types (December–March).

5. Provide winter respite for pollinators and wildlife

Camellias are attractive to many important pollinators because they’re a source of nectar and pollen in the winter months when few other plants are blooming. Their evergreen foliage also provides birds and other wildlife protective cover from wind and predators. To attract pollinators, select open-form flower types with few overlapping petals and a large center of stamens.

To learn more about managing your Florida landscape, reach out to UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 352-955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us or visit Alachua County’s Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program webpage at https://bit.ly/AlachuaFFL.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental & Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 352-955-2402.

The Gainesville Sun

